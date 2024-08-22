Albuquerque Film + Music Experience Brings Music, Film and Fun to Nob Hill, September 25-29, 2024
The Albuquerque Film + Music Experience (AFMX) is back for its 12th year, promising an exciting blend of film and music in the vibrant Nob Hill neighborhood from September 25-29, 2024. This unique festival will feature a diverse lineup of over 80 films, including works by student filmmakers, New Mexico natives, and Native/Indigenous creators, culminating in a special encore of the award-winning films.
Albuquerque, NM, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This year, AFMX is proud to introduce its inaugural Screenplay Competition, alongside opportunities for one-on-one meetings with film distributors, aiming to bridge the gap between emerging talent and industry professionals. The festival's commitment to education and development is further highlighted by the return of the Perfecting Your Pitch Panel, with a submission deadline set for August 31.
With a packed schedule of 40 events, including 7 industry panels and 10 music and networking events across 7 venues, the festival offers an all-access pass for just $125. In a generous move to support education and accessibility, students are granted free entry, and educators are encouraged to involve their classes with reserved seating options.
AFMX also dedicates a portion of its sponsorship and ticket revenue to ensure free access for all students, emphasizing the festival's dedication to fostering the next generation of creatives.
The festival is set to welcome a star-studded array of guests, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul, The Way We Speak), Matt Walsh (The Unexpecteds, Veep, Flamin’ Hot, Ted, The Hangover) alongside a talented lineup of musicians Levi Platero, Jono Manson, Andrea Magee, Marcello deFrancisci and Philip Labes from The Opener, AFMX Opening Night Feature.
The Albuquerque Film & Music Experience celebrates its collaboration with SheRises Music Festival, a unique event championed by women, to uplift and empower female voices in the music industry. This synergy of creative forces, including the Albuquerque Film Festival, exemplifies a shared dedication to fostering empowerment and community through music. The upcoming She Rises Music Festival, set to take place at Kit Carson Park in Taos during Labor Day weekend, promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and unity.
Kira Sipler, the Executive Director of AFMX, expresses gratitude for the unwavering support from the creative community and reaffirms the festival's mission to celebrate both national and international talent while nurturing the creative landscape of New Mexico: “With a strong focus on cultivating opportunities, especially for the music industry, AFMX 2024 is poised to be an unforgettable event for filmmakers, musicians, and audiences alike.”
For more details and to secure passes, AFMX invites enthusiasts to visit their website: www.afmxnm.com for passes, schedules, contests and educational opportunities.
Executive Director Kira Sipler is available for any in-person interviews. Please contact info@afmxnm.com to schedule a time.
About AFMX: AFMX enhances cultural richness by integrating film and music programs that provide entertainment and education for the community, contributing to the creative economy and supporting Albuquerque as an epicenter for film, music, and the arts; AFMX brings together award-winning and up-and-coming filmmakers and musicians from around the world to showcase and celebrate film and music and provide a platform for education, collaboration, discovery and the sharing of impactful stories. Read more about our AFME Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that produces the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience (AFMX) at afmxnm.com/afme-foundation.
