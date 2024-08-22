Albuquerque Film + Music Experience Brings Music, Film and Fun to Nob Hill, September 25-29, 2024

The Albuquerque Film + Music Experience (AFMX) is back for its 12th year, promising an exciting blend of film and music in the vibrant Nob Hill neighborhood from September 25-29, 2024. This unique festival will feature a diverse lineup of over 80 films, including works by student filmmakers, New Mexico natives, and Native/Indigenous creators, culminating in a special encore of the award-winning films.