GPHCC Opens Recruitment for 2024 Fall Cohort of Accelerate Business Program
Philadelphia, PA, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) is excited to announce the recruitment period for the Fall 2024 cohort of its Accelerate Business program. This entrepreneurship education program, in collaboration with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, DE, and NJ, and the Independence Business Alliance, will commence its eighth cohort on October 2, 2024.
Accelerate Business, hosted by GPHCC, is a cohort-based entrepreneurship program featuring an award-winning curriculum from Interise. Participants engage in five comprehensive modules focusing on key areas of business success: goal setting, cash flow and financial management, sales and marketing strategy, operations, and procurement. A unique feature of the program is the development of a strategic 3-year growth plan, complemented by peer mentoring groups.
Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Cohort after cohort, we witness how entrepreneurs evolve. They identify strengths, address weaknesses, and develop business strategies that will guide their future success. Just as important are the relationships and collaborations that emerge along the way."
Business owners accepted into the program will gain access to a robust curriculum and a supportive learning environment, becoming part of an ecosystem that fosters growth. They will develop skills needed to think like a CEO, increase business revenue, create jobs, and become contract-ready to do business with large regional companies.
The program has expanded to include a diverse group of participants and is free for members of the diverse chambers of commerce. For more information about the program, interested business owners can visit www.philahispanicchamber.org. An information session will take place virtually on September 25.
About GPHCC The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting the advancement and economic growth of Hispanic businesses and professionals in the Greater Philadelphia Region. For more information about GPHCC, please visit www.philahispanicchamber.org.
Accelerate Business, hosted by GPHCC, is a cohort-based entrepreneurship program featuring an award-winning curriculum from Interise. Participants engage in five comprehensive modules focusing on key areas of business success: goal setting, cash flow and financial management, sales and marketing strategy, operations, and procurement. A unique feature of the program is the development of a strategic 3-year growth plan, complemented by peer mentoring groups.
Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Cohort after cohort, we witness how entrepreneurs evolve. They identify strengths, address weaknesses, and develop business strategies that will guide their future success. Just as important are the relationships and collaborations that emerge along the way."
Business owners accepted into the program will gain access to a robust curriculum and a supportive learning environment, becoming part of an ecosystem that fosters growth. They will develop skills needed to think like a CEO, increase business revenue, create jobs, and become contract-ready to do business with large regional companies.
The program has expanded to include a diverse group of participants and is free for members of the diverse chambers of commerce. For more information about the program, interested business owners can visit www.philahispanicchamber.org. An information session will take place virtually on September 25.
About GPHCC The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting the advancement and economic growth of Hispanic businesses and professionals in the Greater Philadelphia Region. For more information about GPHCC, please visit www.philahispanicchamber.org.
Contact
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of CommerceContact
Maria Cristina Rios
484-463-7661
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Maria Cristina Rios
484-463-7661
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Categories