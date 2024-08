National Good Vibes Day Summit Speakers Announced: Good-Vibes.TV Hosts Free Online Event

Odessa, FL, August 23, 2024 --( PR.com )-- In honor of National Good Vibes Day, Good-Vibes.TV is excited to announce a free day-long online summit taking place on October 30, 2024. This event will bring together a diverse group of esteemed speakers, each offering unique insights on how to cultivate positive energy, enhance well-being, and improve one’s quality of life through the power of good vibes.The summit will be livestreamed across eight different platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, ensuring wide accessibility for participants around the globe. Whether you're a wellness enthusiast, a professional looking to deepen your understanding, or simply someone seeking to improve your life, this summit offers something for everyone. To register or learn more, visit www.NationalGoodVibesDay.com.Good-Vibes.TV is proud to feature a distinguished group of speakers who will share their expertise and experiences. Confirmed speakers include:Jill Lublin – Author, Publicity Expert & Creator of the Kindness CircleNefertiti San Miguel – Neurobanist, Mixed Media ArtistBridget Riggs – Finding Coherence WellnessSherri Leopold – Founder, Stop Self-Bullying MovementRobert W. Jones – Art of Connection Networking ExpertKristin Geeslin – “Mindful Seer” Psychic & BEISM TeacherSueZee Findlay – Sound TherapistLynda Sunshine West – Book Publisher, Author, SpeakerDr. Jana Nirvana – Spiritual ArtistDarshan – Astrological Jeweler & Kundalini Yoga TeacherHoward Brown – Survivorship Coach, Author of Shining BrightlyThomesa Lydon – SMART Living for Seniors: How to Make the Best of the RestMarla Press – Founder, Speakers on Fire Academy & Public Speaking CoachRon Morehead – Bigfoot Researcher & AuthorThis event will explore diverse perspectives on what it means to foster good vibes, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in personal growth, wellness, and positive living. More speakers will be announced in the near future.About Good-Vibes.TVFounded by Executive Producer and Host Lesley Klein, Good-Vibes.TV is a YouTube channel and talk show dedicated to exploring the various ways individuals can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive in life. Since its inception in June 2021, the channel has grown into a vibrant community of viewers eager to learn from experts in fields such as Jin Shin Jyutsu (JSJ), Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Sound Therapy, and more.Klein, an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, has long been passionate about helping people improve their lives. She is also the founder of the award-winning metaphysical bookstore, Oak Trail Books, and the new age cafe, The Witch's Brew, both based in Florida. Klein’s work has earned her accolades, including being named a Woman of Worth in 2022 for her commitment to raising the vibration of the planet, one person at a time.To explore past episodes of Good-Vibes.TV, visit www.Good-Vibes.TV or subscribe to the channel at www.YouTube.com/@raiseyourvibeandthrive.