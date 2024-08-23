National Good Vibes Day Summit Speakers Announced: Good-Vibes.TV Hosts Free Online Event
In celebration of National Good Vibes Day, YouTube channel Good-Vibes.TV is hosting a free day-long online summit on October 30, 2024. This free online summit will feature Enlightened Experts who will share different ways to experience good vibes and why feeling good is so critical to a person’s quality of life and wellness.
Odessa, FL, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In honor of National Good Vibes Day, Good-Vibes.TV is excited to announce a free day-long online summit taking place on October 30, 2024. This event will bring together a diverse group of esteemed speakers, each offering unique insights on how to cultivate positive energy, enhance well-being, and improve one’s quality of life through the power of good vibes.
The summit will be livestreamed across eight different platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, ensuring wide accessibility for participants around the globe. Whether you're a wellness enthusiast, a professional looking to deepen your understanding, or simply someone seeking to improve your life, this summit offers something for everyone. To register or learn more, visit www.NationalGoodVibesDay.com.
Good-Vibes.TV is proud to feature a distinguished group of speakers who will share their expertise and experiences. Confirmed speakers include:
Jill Lublin – Author, Publicity Expert & Creator of the Kindness Circle
Nefertiti San Miguel – Neurobanist, Mixed Media Artist
Bridget Riggs – Finding Coherence Wellness
Sherri Leopold – Founder, Stop Self-Bullying Movement
Robert W. Jones – Art of Connection Networking Expert
Kristin Geeslin – “Mindful Seer” Psychic & BEISM Teacher
SueZee Findlay – Sound Therapist
Lynda Sunshine West – Book Publisher, Author, Speaker
Dr. Jana Nirvana – Spiritual Artist
Darshan – Astrological Jeweler & Kundalini Yoga Teacher
Howard Brown – Survivorship Coach, Author of Shining Brightly
Thomesa Lydon – SMART Living for Seniors: How to Make the Best of the Rest
Marla Press – Founder, Speakers on Fire Academy & Public Speaking Coach
Ron Morehead – Bigfoot Researcher & Author
This event will explore diverse perspectives on what it means to foster good vibes, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in personal growth, wellness, and positive living. More speakers will be announced in the near future.
About Good-Vibes.TV
Founded by Executive Producer and Host Lesley Klein, Good-Vibes.TV is a YouTube channel and talk show dedicated to exploring the various ways individuals can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive in life. Since its inception in June 2021, the channel has grown into a vibrant community of viewers eager to learn from experts in fields such as Jin Shin Jyutsu (JSJ), Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Sound Therapy, and more.
Klein, an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, has long been passionate about helping people improve their lives. She is also the founder of the award-winning metaphysical bookstore, Oak Trail Books, and the new age cafe, The Witch's Brew, both based in Florida. Klein’s work has earned her accolades, including being named a Woman of Worth in 2022 for her commitment to raising the vibration of the planet, one person at a time.
To explore past episodes of Good-Vibes.TV, visit www.Good-Vibes.TV or subscribe to the channel at www.YouTube.com/@raiseyourvibeandthrive.
The summit will be livestreamed across eight different platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, ensuring wide accessibility for participants around the globe. Whether you're a wellness enthusiast, a professional looking to deepen your understanding, or simply someone seeking to improve your life, this summit offers something for everyone. To register or learn more, visit www.NationalGoodVibesDay.com.
Good-Vibes.TV is proud to feature a distinguished group of speakers who will share their expertise and experiences. Confirmed speakers include:
Jill Lublin – Author, Publicity Expert & Creator of the Kindness Circle
Nefertiti San Miguel – Neurobanist, Mixed Media Artist
Bridget Riggs – Finding Coherence Wellness
Sherri Leopold – Founder, Stop Self-Bullying Movement
Robert W. Jones – Art of Connection Networking Expert
Kristin Geeslin – “Mindful Seer” Psychic & BEISM Teacher
SueZee Findlay – Sound Therapist
Lynda Sunshine West – Book Publisher, Author, Speaker
Dr. Jana Nirvana – Spiritual Artist
Darshan – Astrological Jeweler & Kundalini Yoga Teacher
Howard Brown – Survivorship Coach, Author of Shining Brightly
Thomesa Lydon – SMART Living for Seniors: How to Make the Best of the Rest
Marla Press – Founder, Speakers on Fire Academy & Public Speaking Coach
Ron Morehead – Bigfoot Researcher & Author
This event will explore diverse perspectives on what it means to foster good vibes, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in personal growth, wellness, and positive living. More speakers will be announced in the near future.
About Good-Vibes.TV
Founded by Executive Producer and Host Lesley Klein, Good-Vibes.TV is a YouTube channel and talk show dedicated to exploring the various ways individuals can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive in life. Since its inception in June 2021, the channel has grown into a vibrant community of viewers eager to learn from experts in fields such as Jin Shin Jyutsu (JSJ), Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), Sound Therapy, and more.
Klein, an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, has long been passionate about helping people improve their lives. She is also the founder of the award-winning metaphysical bookstore, Oak Trail Books, and the new age cafe, The Witch's Brew, both based in Florida. Klein’s work has earned her accolades, including being named a Woman of Worth in 2022 for her commitment to raising the vibration of the planet, one person at a time.
To explore past episodes of Good-Vibes.TV, visit www.Good-Vibes.TV or subscribe to the channel at www.YouTube.com/@raiseyourvibeandthrive.
Contact
Good-Vibes.TVContact
Lesley Klein
727-423-1224
www.Good-Vibes.TV
Lesley Klein
727-423-1224
www.Good-Vibes.TV
Categories