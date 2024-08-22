AAEON Partners with VyOS Networks to Pair Elite Open-Source Software with Robust White Box Platforms
AAEON’s partnership with VyOS Networks aims to bring versatile networking to enterprises of all sizes.
Taipei, Taiwan, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leader in the fields of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Edge Computing, has announced a strategic partnership with VyOS Networks, a pioneer in providing open-source software solutions for network management and security.
The partnership will see AAEON’s FWS-2280, FWS-2360, and FWS-2365 desktop network appliances chosen as part of collaboration that will see VyOS Networks’ open-source software combined with AAEON hardware, with the aim of expediting the deployment of networking solutions for customers.
AAEON note that the inclusion of VyOS Networks’ variety of networking tools, including routing, firewall, VPN, and monitoring capabilities, make the platform suitable for enterprises of all sizes. Further, the company’s dedication to providing open-source and customizable software to help enterprises build curated solutions aligns with the broader purpose of AAEON’s network platforms to power third-party Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) without the prerequisite of proprietary hardware.
The validation of AAEON’s white box by VyOS Networks allows customers to accelerate the deployment of enterprise and cloud networks for secure and efficient network management, while also benefiting from VyOS Networks’ professional support and consulting services.
“Key characteristics of the VyOS Networks platform, such as the broad network functions, high scalability, and cross-platform support that it offers make it exceptionally compatible with our white box range,” said Chloe Chang, Product Manager with AAEON’s Network Security Division. “The robust hardware our devices possess, such as multiple LAN, Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G support, redundant power, and integrated Intel technologies can channel VyOS Networks’ software tools to help our customers deploy the networking architecture needed for everything from small home labs to large enterprise networks, cloud environments, and virtual infrastructures,” Chang added.
To learn more about the FWS-2280, FWS-2360, and FWS-2365, please visit the Desktop Network Appliance section of the AAEON website.
To learn more about the benefits of VyOS Networks' open source software and mission to democratize networking solutions, visit https://vyos.io/
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
About VyOS Networks
VyOS Networks is a pioneering company at the forefront of network innovation, dedicated to crafting VyOS - the cutting-edge, open-source network operating system. Renowned for its versatility, VyOS seamlessly integrates routing, firewall, and VPN functionalities, offering a robust and secure networking solution adaptable to both physical and virtual environments. Emphasizing flexibility and advanced network management, VyOS Networks caters to the complex needs of modern businesses and IT professionals. Their steadfast commitment to open-source values not only drives continuous improvement but also cultivates a vibrant, collaborative community, ensuring VyOS stays ahead in the dynamic world of network technology.
