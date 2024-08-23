Roots Food Group Expands CalAIM Program in California to Address Food Insecurity and Chronic Illness Through Medically Tailored Meals
Los Angeles, CA, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roots Food Group, a leader in medically tailored meals (MTM), announces the expansion of its California-based operations including an increase to 21 full time dedicated professionals supporting CalAIM and the California Department of Health Care Services. This growth highlights Roots Food Group’s commitment to mission to tackle food insecurity and support Medi-Cal recipients with chronic illnesses. To date, Roots Food Group has invested over $10 million in infrastructure and capacity supporting CalAIM, specifically designed to support delivery of MTM services in California.
Addressing Food Insecurity with Medically Tailored Nutrition
The new boots-on-the-ground, localized team members will work across California to deliver personalized nutrition plans designed to manage and alleviate the challenges of dealing with chronic illness and food insecurity. Their efforts will not only benefit individuals with severe health conditions but also address the growing issue of food insecurity in vulnerable populations.
"Chronic illnesses require more than just medication—patients need tailored nutrition to manage their health effectively," said a Roots Food Representative. "Roots Food Group’s expansion ensures that more Californians will have access to meals specifically designed for their medical needs, improving their quality of life and reducing the strain on the healthcare system."
Research has shown that MTM interventions can significantly reduce hospital readmissions and healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes. A recent study from the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that MTMs not only support better management of chronic diseases but also enhance patients' recovery following hospital discharges by ensuring they receive proper nutrition at home.
The Importance of Medically Tailored Meals for Chronic Disease and Recovery
The value of medically tailored meals extends beyond chronic disease management. Proper nutrition is not just supportive; it is integral to the treatment and recovery process.
California, through its own initiatives, also supports the expansion of medically tailored meals to help chronically ill individuals recover more quickly and stay out of hospitals. The addition of Roots Food Group’s team in California will help make this vision a reality for many Medi-Cal recipients. Roots Food group currently serves 51 of 58 counties in California and has delivered services to over 4,500 Medi-Cal recipients.
About Roots Food Group
Roots Food Group is committed to improving health outcomes by providing medically tailored meals to individuals with chronic illnesses. With a focus on food as medicine, Roots Food Group partners with healthcare providers and community organizations to deliver meals that not only nourish but help heal. The company’s mission is to reduce healthcare costs and improve the lives of individuals facing food insecurity through better nutrition.
For more information, please visit www.rootsfoodgroup.com.
Contact Information
Media Contact: Marco Giunta
Marco@rootsfoodgroup.com
Website: www.rootsfoodgroup.com
