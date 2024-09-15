Peace is Possible - Kadampa Meditation Center LA Organizes Public Talk in Pasadena
Public Talk with Buddhist Monk, Gen Kelsang Rigpa; Saturday, October 5, 5-6:30pm Gen Rigpa will share practical tools for generating peace, both within our own hearts, and also as a contribution to peace in our society at large.
Los Angeles and Pasadena, CA, September 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Peace is Possible” - Public Talk on October 5, 2024 Pasadena, California
Kadampa Meditation Center Los Angeles (KMC LA) is offering a public talk called “Peace is Possible,” with American Buddhist monk and KMC LA Resident Teacher Gen Kelsang Rigpa. The talk will be held at A Noise Within Theatre in Pasadena on Saturday, October 5 at 5:00 p.m.
“A lot of people are experiencing social chaos and conflict in our world, and they’re struggling with mental health and feeling lost,” Gen Rigpa said. “We want everyone to know how to create peace within, through meditation.”
In the talk, Gen Rigpa will share how to create both inner and outer peace, and why meditation is good for everyone. Gen Rigpa has been Resident Teacher at KMC LA since 2009 and is the Western US National Spiritual Director for the New Kadampa Tradition of Buddhism.
The event will last 90 minutes, and ticket prices range from $20-$35. In addition to admission to the talk, the ticket also includes free admission to a follow-on meditation class on October 14 offered by KMC LA at the Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church in Pasadena.
A Noise Within Theatre is located at 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena CA 91107.
Administrative Director Erica Schieferstein: admin@meditateinla.org Kadampa Meditation Center Los Angeles: www.MeditateinLA.org
Erica Schieferstein
(323) 486-7074
https://meditateinla.org
