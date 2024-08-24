Universal Budget Latches from FDB Panel Fittings
Isleworth, United Kingdom, August 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce Universal Budget latches to a Deadbolt design from their sales partner Weston Body Hardware – these are available ex-stock from the FDB Online store to a traditional industry standard format in mild steel or stainless steel for home and industrial workplace applications.
Universal Budget Latches are great for storage units, furniture, enclosures, cabinets, meter boxes, windows, garage doors, HVACR, horse boxes and caravans.
They feature simple robust construction in mild steel or stainless steel with fitment by screws, bolts or rivets. Their operation is achieved with a generic square key e.g. of tapered square design. For other applications they also match with traditional T or L style handles which have a square drive shaft with/without a cylinder lock for added security.
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/budget-latch
