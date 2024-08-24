Bradenton Nonprofit Consultant and Trainer Celebrates 10 Years in Business and Release of Fundraising Book
Bradenton, FL, August 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tracy Vanderneck, President of Phil-Com (Where Philanthropy & Communications Meet), announces the release of her first book on fundraising, “The 60-Minute Guide to Building the Infrastructure for Successful Nonprofit Fundraising.”
The book is for new, small, and growing nonprofit organizations to help them use the “10 Essential Building Blocks for Nonprofit Fundraising” to form the foundation needed to create successful and thriving fundraising practices that are built to last.
“We have a lot to celebrate at Phil-Com this summer. June marked the 10th year Phil-Com has been in business, helping nonprofits around the globe support their important mission work through effective governance and fundraising,” says Vanderneck. “We’re celebrating Phil-Com’s 10th Anniversary by releasing the book, ‘The 60-Minute Guide to Building the Infrastructure for Successful Nonprofit Fundraising’.”
The book, published by Phil-Com, LLC, was released on August 20, 2024 and is available on Amazon in paperback and via Kindle.
“The 60-Minute Guide to Building the Infrastructure for Successful Nonprofit Fundraising” is Vanderneck’s first work of nonfiction and is her fourth book; she published two novels and co-authored a children's book under the name T.W. Vanderneck. Her first novel, “The Risk of a Fall” was a Next Generation Indie Book Award Finalist and received Global eBook Award Honorable Mention.
Tracy Vanderneck, MSM, CFRE has over 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, fundraising, and business development. She is a regular contributor to Nonprofit Pro and has been published in other nonprofit trade publications including Stanford Social Innovation Review (SSIR). Tracy’s articles have been used as teaching tools and reference materials by Columbia University School of Professional Studies, the NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, and the Graduate College of Marshall University.
To learn more about Tracy Vanderneck and Phil-Com, please visit www.phil-com.com.
About the book:
Whether you are creating a new nonprofit organization or reorganizing an existing fundraising department, this guide will help you build the strategic infrastructure needed to ensure you have a successful, thriving fundraising program that is built to last. Sixty minutes of your time and the 10 Essential Building Blocks for Nonprofit Fundraising will help you succeed in funding the mission you care about.
Contact
Tracy Vanderneck
941-201-9657
www.phil-com.com
