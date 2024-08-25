AAEON Expands Its Fanless Embedded Box PC Range with Dynamic Duo
The new BOXER-6645U-RPL and BOXER-6406U-ADN cover broad market needs across multiple Intel platforms.
Taipei, Taiwan, August 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading provider of industrial PC solutions (stock code: 6579), has introduced two new models to its comprehensive Fanless Embedded Box PC portfolio: the BOXER-6645U-RPL and the BOXER-6406U-ADN. The concurrent launch of these two products underscores AAEON's dedication to delivering high-quality industrial computing systems that cater to diverse application requirements, while leveraging the full spectrum of Intel® processing technology.
The BOXER-6645U-RPL is a high-performance embedded PC with cross-generation CPU compatibility, as indicated by its support for 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Intel® Core™ socket-type processors, up to 65W. Consequently, AAEON anticipates that the BOXER-6645U-RPL will serve as an optimal solution for customers seeking robust and easily deployable hardware capable of managing highly demanding workloads.
The system is mechanically resilient, featuring IEC 60068-2-64 anti-vibration and IEC60068-2-27 anti-shock tolerance. It operates within a temperature range of -25°C to 70°C when deployed with CPUs up to 35W, and -25°C to 55°C for SKUs with CPUs up to 65W. Additionally, the BOXER-6645U-RPL is equipped with a power input range of 10V to 35V, which includes power protection mechanisms, rendering it suitable for deployment in environments characterized by unstable power sources.
The design of the BOXER-6645U-RPL places a significant emphasis on user-friendliness, featuring a wall mounting option and positioning all interfaces, with the exception of the power supply port, on the front side of its chassis. These interfaces include dual RJ-45 ports for both GbE and 2.5GbE, dual DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485 signals, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and two HDMI outputs.
64GB of DDR5 system memory support is available via two SODIMM slots, while the PC is also equipped with two 2.5” drive bays, a full-size mini PCIe slot, and one M.2 2280 M-Key for SATA, mSATA, and NVMe storage, respectively.
The BOXER-6645U-RPL is designed for high-end, demanding industrial applications, while AAEON’s BOXER-6406U-ADN offers a more balanced solution by providing a low-power, compact platform suitable for efficient industrial computing. The BOXER-6406U-ADN is available in SKUs powered by the Intel Atom® x7211E, Intel® Processor N50, or Intel® Processor N200, all at 6W, thereby ensuring a smaller operational footprint.
AAEON has developed the BOXER-6406U-ADN to provide users with a compact solution suitable for deployment in constrained environments, as evidenced by the device's modest 164mm x 104.5mm x 47mm dimensions. Despite its size, the machine does not compromise on interface or expansion capabilities. It features two RJ-45 ports that support 2.5GbE LAN, two DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485 communication, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two HDMI outputs, and an 8-Channel Digital I/O accessible via a DB-15 port. For expansion purposes, users can utilize a variety of options, including M.2 M and E-Key slots, a full-size mini card slot, a SIM slot, and SATA storage.
Detailed specifications for both PCs can be found on their respective product pages on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit the AAEON website.
