SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Rodger Stratt, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Rodger Stratt, MD has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since June 2024.
Dr. Stratt, Founder & Chief Surgeon, is a distinguished physician with extensive experience in the medical field. Before transitioning to aesthetic and anti-aging medicine, Dr. Stratt spent nearly a decade as an attending Trauma Room physician, where he honed his skills on the front lines of emergency medicine.
After years of intense clinical practice, Dr. Stratt shifted his focus to aesthetic and anti-aging medicine, becoming a highly respected specialist in this area. He has trained with some of the world’s leading experts in anti-aging medicine and he is a member of several prestigious organizations, including the American Academy of Anti-Aging medicine, the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the International Society of Cosmetic Laser Surgeons.
Dr. Stratt is dedicated to bringing state-of-the-art hormonal care to Fort Lauderdale. He has partnered with SottoPelle Therapy to bring the most advanced hormone replacement therapy available. His clinic offers the most advanced medical systems available in a relaxing and well-appointed environment. The team, comprised of highly qualified, caring, and compassionate nurses, laser technicians, and aestheticians ensures that your visit is a highly rewarding experience both emotionally and physically.
Provider Information:
Dr. Rodger Stratt, MD
BodyCare Liposculpture and Anti-Aging Clinic
4801 N Federal Highway, Bldg. A, Suite 200
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 765-1316
https://bodycaredoctor.com/hormone-replacement
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Dr. Stratt, Founder & Chief Surgeon, is a distinguished physician with extensive experience in the medical field. Before transitioning to aesthetic and anti-aging medicine, Dr. Stratt spent nearly a decade as an attending Trauma Room physician, where he honed his skills on the front lines of emergency medicine.
After years of intense clinical practice, Dr. Stratt shifted his focus to aesthetic and anti-aging medicine, becoming a highly respected specialist in this area. He has trained with some of the world’s leading experts in anti-aging medicine and he is a member of several prestigious organizations, including the American Academy of Anti-Aging medicine, the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the International Society of Cosmetic Laser Surgeons.
Dr. Stratt is dedicated to bringing state-of-the-art hormonal care to Fort Lauderdale. He has partnered with SottoPelle Therapy to bring the most advanced hormone replacement therapy available. His clinic offers the most advanced medical systems available in a relaxing and well-appointed environment. The team, comprised of highly qualified, caring, and compassionate nurses, laser technicians, and aestheticians ensures that your visit is a highly rewarding experience both emotionally and physically.
Provider Information:
Dr. Rodger Stratt, MD
BodyCare Liposculpture and Anti-Aging Clinic
4801 N Federal Highway, Bldg. A, Suite 200
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 765-1316
https://bodycaredoctor.com/hormone-replacement
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories