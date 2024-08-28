Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions Caters Tyson Family Fair Day
Missouri-based food service company provides lunch for fifth consecutive year to 3,500 stakeholders and collaborators at Tyson Foods' annual event.
St. Louis, MO, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions recently catered the annual Tyson Family Fair Day at the Missouri State Fair. More than 3,500 Tyson Foods team members, vendors and contractors from its Sedalia Complex were treated to a day of food and fun at the Missouri State Fair held in Sedalia, Mo.
Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair. Founded in 1935, the company is headquartered in Northwest Arkansas.
“The Tyson Family Fair Day is an annual opportunity for us to show appreciation to our stakeholders and collaborators, as well as recognize employee achievements such as ‘Team Member of the Year’ and ‘Length of Service awards,’” said Tyson Foods’ Sedalia Complex Manager Dustin Tippin. “Our Sedalia Complex was established in 1994, so this year was special because we recognized team members who have dedicated 30 years of service to our company.”
The event featured various activities centered around family enjoyment including raffle giveaways for bikes, camping gear, grills, sporting events, and concert tickets. Apex provided lunch for the fifth consecutive year to attendees, enhancing the festive atmosphere of the fair day. Tippin added, “It was a wonderful experience, and we look forward to many more years of celebrating our team at the Missouri State Fair.”
Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions is the largest independently owned corporate food service company based in Missouri with headquarters in St. Louis and Kansas City, Mo. The organization expanded its reach by opening offices in Columbia, Mo., Des Moines, Iowa and Denver, Colo.
Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions
Apex is a full-service provider that supplies catering, in-office cafes and coffee, and vending services for its corporate clients. Apex has more than 270 micro markets located in office and manufacturing facilities across Missouri, Colorado, and Iowa. These convenient self-checkout markets offer employees a wide selection of healthy food and quality beverage options. Approximately 10% of Apex’s micro markets are hybrid facilities, which feature a chef-prepared hot food component available for purchase. Apex also offers Elite Cuisine, its flagship culinary experience that handles all corporate dining and catering services. For more information about Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions, call (866) 607-4400.
