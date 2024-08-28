Typical Seniors Will Have 40 Medicare Advantage Plans Available to Compare
Los Angeles, CA, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The typical senior will have 40 different Medicare Advantage plans to compare for 2025, a significant increase, according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
"The number of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans being offered continues to grow over time," shares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare planning advocacy organization. The organization just reported 2025 Medicare Advantage plan data available at https://medicaresupp.org/more-2025-medicare-advantage-plans/.
"Choice is good but it also can be confusing and cumbersome for many seniors who want to make sure they get the best plan coverage available," Slome adds.
According to AAMSI, half of all Medicare beneficiaries are now enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. "The typical Medicare beneficiary will have 40 different plans to compare for 2025," Slome reports. "That's up from 28 plans in 2020 and only 17 in 2015."
Medicare provides all MA plan beneficiaries with the opportunity to compare and switch plans during the Fall. "While a few plan providers tend to dominate the market, there can be better options available for 2025 and comparing during AEP can be beneficial."
Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period begins October 15 and concludes on December 7.
Nearly 33 million Americans currently have Medicare Advantage coverage according to AAMSI. "All 33 million have exactly 53 days to compare and make a decision," Slome concludes. "There just are not enough professionals available to help everyone so we strongly recommend finding and connecting with a local Medicare Advantage expert early to ensure you book some calendar time."
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an independent advocacy organization that supports insurance professionals who market Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Medicare drug plan coverages. AAMSI makes available the leading online directory listing local Medicare agents. Go to https://www.medicaresupp.org for more information.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
