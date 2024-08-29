Cypher Tech Inc. Announces Appointment of Denise Conroy to the Advisory Board
Cypher Tech Inc., a forward-thinking company in the tech industry, is revolutionizing the corporate landscape with its unique solution designed to amplify employee experience and inclusivity while putting employee well-being at the forefront. Today, they are thrilled to announce the latest addition to their Board of Advisors, Denise Conroy.
Austin, TX, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "We are delighted to have Denise join our Advisory Board. Denise is a dynamic leader and change agent known for her transformative impact on organizations and individuals,” said Danish Jaffer, Founder and CEO. “With a distinguished career spanning various industries, Denise has held pivotal roles, including CEO of a global e-commerce company and CMO at HGTV. Her versatile experience, strategic insights, and commitment to advocacy for underrepresented communities will be instrumental as we embark on the next phase of Cypher Tech’s journey.”
About Denise Conroy
Denise Conroy is a visionary, accomplished executive and leadership development expert with a career marked by transformative impact across various industries. She currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Themy, a company dedicated to empowering women, particularly women of color, to achieve their career goals. Conroy is committed to fostering inclusive, outcomes-based leadership that makes workplaces better. Her extensive experience includes pivotal roles such as CEO of a global e-commerce company and CMO at HGTV. Her commitment to advocacy for underrepresented groups and her strategic acumen have been instrumental in organizational success and cultural change. As a coach, she has guided over 500 women into executive roles and helped launch and grow more than 100 businesses. Conroy’s unique blend of expertise and passion makes her a formidable force in the business world.
“I’m honored to work with Cypher Tech and its groundbreaking SafeSpace product,” said Conroy. Workplace inclusion drives organizational performance. That can only happen with a relentless commitment to transparency and employee engagement. SafeSpace is a comprehensive solution to drive both.”
Contact
Danish Jaffer
+1 (512) 562-4009
https://cyphertech.co
