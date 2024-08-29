RX China's AMTS 2024 Concludes Successfully
Shanghai, China, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Materials Show (AMTS) organized by RX China concluded its 19th edition on July 5, 2024. As a premier event in the international automotive engineering field, AMTS 2024 successfully showcased cutting-edge technologies and fostered industry collaboration.
Embracing New Energy, Pioneering Smart Technology
In alignment with China's strategic focus on developing a world-class industrial cluster for new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles, AMTS 2024 redefined its brand and core. The exhibition's theme, "Embracing New Energy, Pioneering Smart Technology," highlighted the latest advancements in these areas.
Key Highlights
Despite the scorching temperatures, AMTS 2024 attracted a significant number of visitors. Over 36,864 industry professionals, including 1,452 international attendees, visited the exhibition over the three-day period.
Over 800 domestic and foreign exhibitors showcased their innovative technologies and products, spanning from new energy vehicle design to manufacturing processes.
AMTS 2024 served as a platform for industry professionals to network, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships. Over 4,227 group visits from 221 enterprises demonstrated the growing enthusiasm for industry collaboration.
The exhibition's global appeal was evident with a record number of overseas visitors from countries such as Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.
AMTS 2024 featured a series of industry forums and activities covering topics such as body engineering, intelligent production, and power battery technology. These events attracted over 2,000 R&D, production engineering technicians, and executive leaders from across the automotive industry.
The exhibition's significance was recognized by authoritative media outlets, which provided extensive coverage of the event and its contributions to the automotive manufacturing industry.
AMTS 2024 successfully positioned itself as a leading platform for the automotive manufacturing industry, fostering innovation, collaboration, and international exchange. As the industry continues to evolve, AMTS remains committed to providing a valuable space for professionals to connect, learn, and drive the future of automotive technology.
Visit the official website for more information about AMTS and its future editions: https://www.shanghaiamts.com/en
Embracing New Energy, Pioneering Smart Technology
In alignment with China's strategic focus on developing a world-class industrial cluster for new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles, AMTS 2024 redefined its brand and core. The exhibition's theme, "Embracing New Energy, Pioneering Smart Technology," highlighted the latest advancements in these areas.
Key Highlights
Despite the scorching temperatures, AMTS 2024 attracted a significant number of visitors. Over 36,864 industry professionals, including 1,452 international attendees, visited the exhibition over the three-day period.
Over 800 domestic and foreign exhibitors showcased their innovative technologies and products, spanning from new energy vehicle design to manufacturing processes.
AMTS 2024 served as a platform for industry professionals to network, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships. Over 4,227 group visits from 221 enterprises demonstrated the growing enthusiasm for industry collaboration.
The exhibition's global appeal was evident with a record number of overseas visitors from countries such as Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.
AMTS 2024 featured a series of industry forums and activities covering topics such as body engineering, intelligent production, and power battery technology. These events attracted over 2,000 R&D, production engineering technicians, and executive leaders from across the automotive industry.
The exhibition's significance was recognized by authoritative media outlets, which provided extensive coverage of the event and its contributions to the automotive manufacturing industry.
AMTS 2024 successfully positioned itself as a leading platform for the automotive manufacturing industry, fostering innovation, collaboration, and international exchange. As the industry continues to evolve, AMTS remains committed to providing a valuable space for professionals to connect, learn, and drive the future of automotive technology.
Visit the official website for more information about AMTS and its future editions: https://www.shanghaiamts.com/en
Contact
RX ChinaContact
Wyatt Cui
+86-21-2231 7381
https://shanghaiamts.com/en
Wyatt Cui
+86-21-2231 7381
https://shanghaiamts.com/en
Categories