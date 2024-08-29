Radix Wire & Cable Introduces the Titan CAT6 200˚C: The Ultimate Solution for High-Performance, Rugged Connectivity
Radix Wire & Cable announces the launch of its newest high-performance, rugged data solution: the Titan CAT6 200˚C cable. This cutting-edge product is redefining data transmission standards through advanced features and unmatched durability, catering to the needs of industrial and commercial users.
At the core of the Titan CAT6's superior performance is Radix’s proprietary Super J Jacket. This innovative material provides high-temperature resistance up to 200°C, flexibility for easy installation, and ruggedness to withstand harsh industrial environments. The cable’s surface can also wick away molten steel, in turn extending the life of the Titan CAT6 cable.
Industry leading high-temperature resistance allows the Titan CAT6 200˚C to perform reliably in high-heat environments, ensuring peace of mind and continuity in critical operations. The cable's highly flexible design allows effortless installation and handling, saving time and reducing labor costs, making it a versatile choice for a wide variety of ethernet applications. Engineered to withstand the rigors of industrial use, the Titan CAT6 200˚C cable is a good choice for performance in the harshest conditions.
"We are excited to introduce the Titan CAT6 200˚C cable, a product that embodies our commitment to innovation and quality," says Radix Wire & Cable CEO Jeremy Tuttle. "With its proprietary Super J jacket, high-temperature rating, and rugged design, the Titan CAT6 200˚C is poised to become the go-to solution for businesses and industries that demand reliable and high-performance connectivity."
About Radix Wire
Founded in 1944, Radix is the leading manufacturer of UL, CSA and factory‐rated electrical wire and cable for high-performance, extreme temperature applications. The company’s product portfolio consists of unique wire and cable products with temperature ratings from 150°C to 1,000°C and voltage ratings from 300V to 40kV. Radix products are used by original equipment manufacturers in a variety of consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.
