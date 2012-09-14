PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

Korenix New Industrial WLAN AP for Effective Factory Automation Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2211C. JetWave 2211C industrial 2T2R MIMO wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and reliability. Jetwave... - November 27, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices

Davos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks

Cypherbridge Systems Introduces Ready to Use RA Microcontroller Partner Solutions Renesas Ecosystem Partner Cypherbridge Systems accelerates development of RA MCU IoT applications with SDKPac software solutions. Pre-integrated with RA FSP and MCU Evaluation Kits, SDKPac delivers out-of-box IoT connectivity, security, safety and reliability. - November 13, 2019 - Cypherbridge Systems LLC

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Integrated Servo Motor Cuts Costs & Saves Space AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Help Testers Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Litum Named Best Tech Company of 2018 Izmir Institute Technology’s High Technology Awards was given to the IoT company based on its excellence in development and innovation. - November 02, 2019 - Litum IoT

Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates VTOL Operations in a Forest Clearing Hood Tech’s next generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) this month demonstrated flight operations from a 200 foot forest clearing, surrounded by 60-140 foot trees. A fixed-wing UAV was launched into flight and recovered from flight, both operations occurring above the tree-tops. “We... - October 31, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Sound Payments Expands Solutions to Support Branch Automation Branch Automation and Online and Mobile Banking Solutions Allow for Easy Integration - October 30, 2019 - Sound Payments

Axiomtek Introduces Powerful, Customizable 4-Slot Intel® Xeon® Industrial System for AIoT Applications– The IPC974-519-FL The modular IPC974-519-FL is feature-rich and expandable for edge computing for a wide variety of industrial AIoT applications, such as real-time control, data analysis, deep learning and automated optical inspection. - October 30, 2019 - Axiomtek

Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group

Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

New Electromechanical Invisible Locking from EMKA Externally invisible locking is offered by the new EMKA ePush-Lock, meeting the need for a comfortable non-handle locking system. This flat design style of an internal locking handle is the trend for mobile homes and many other applications where it is advantageous to disguise opening panels. EMKA have... - October 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Incident Management and Server Deployment Using Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Integrations vs. Manual Methods In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Axiomtek Introduces DIN-Rail IIoT Edge Gateway with Flexible Modular Design and EN 50121-4 Certification – The ICO500-518 The DIN-Rail, railway-certified ICO500-518 is highly modular with two plug-in I/O module slots for transportation, public utility/smart energy, smart building and factory automation applications. - October 23, 2019 - Axiomtek

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3 Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE

Organizations Running Data Analysis in Their Private Clouds Can Benefit from Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 Server Nodes, Principled Technologies Finds Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Compares Vulnerability and Security Coverage of Leading Vulnerability Management Vendors Tenable.io covered more CVEs than either Rapid7 InsightVM or Qualys Cloud Platform. - October 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Tests Predictive Capabilities of Laptops with Dell ProSupport Plus and Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release an Updated Preview of AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release an updated preview of AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - October 07, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

AMCI Receives 2019 Control Design Readers’ Choice Award AMCI ranked among the top 3 stepper motor suppliers in Control Design's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, based on the unaided votes from more than 13,000 individuals. AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motor has received a significant amount of attention in 2019 thanks to its money saving integrated design. - October 05, 2019 - AMCI

ATS and bisco industries Announce New Distribution Partnership Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, and bisco industries, a premier distributor of electronic components and fasteners used for production in aerospace, communication, computer, fabrication, industrial equipment, instrumentation, marine and military industries, are pleased to announce a new North American distribution partnership. - October 02, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Ethernet Switch Solution for Wind Power Plant Monitoring Wind energy is a green and sustainable way to provide power and is still gaining its importance nowadays. The US Department of Energy had released a report which states that by 2050, more than one third of nations electricity will be provided by wind power. However, designing an efficient network can... - September 26, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Korenix Industrial 12 Port Gigabit Switch Series for Secure Surveillance Application Korenix is glad to launch its new industrial 12 port gigabit Ethernet series. The new Ethernet switch is designed with 8 port RJ-45, 4 port Gigabit SFP socket for optical fiber network connection. The series come with a variant selection of models that meets different projects and needs. The Ethernet... - September 20, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.