Industrial Technology News
Discover news about industrial technology. Find out about companies using engineering and manufacturing technology to make production faster, simpler and more efficient. Get the latest information on developments in mass customization, 3D printing, nanomanufacturing and sustainability.
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Maximizing ROI and Resilience in Smart Buildings with IEI iRM + iVEC
IEI Technology USA Corp. today released a case study showing how its iRM (Remote Management Platform) and iVEC virtualization technology helped a leading Taiwanese Smart Home System Integrator reduce system recovery time from days to under four minutes, while raising Smart Building certification... - June 19, 2026 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
L’Atelier Paris Haute Design Recognized in Modern Luxury’s Best of Design Awards 2026
Luxury kitchen atelier honored as “Best Luxury Tailor-Made” for its commitment to bespoke craftsmanship, personalization, and exceptional design - June 06, 2026 - L'Atelier Paris Haute Design
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
Mediprocity and SuiteRx Announce Secure Messaging Integration Into Pharmacy Management Software
Mediprocity is excited to announce a partnership with SuiteRx. Mediprocity’s secure messaging tool is now available through a seamless integration into SuiteRx pharmacy management software. The integration promises robust, instant, HIPAA-secure collaboration that streamlines workflows for... - May 14, 2026 - Mediprocity
WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation. - May 09, 2026 - WoMaster
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland. - March 30, 2026 - Giftella LLC
AAEON’s ATX-Q870A Pairs Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Support for Up to Eight PCIe Devices
Positioned as a foundation for high-performance solution building, the ATX-Q870A represents AAEON’s commitment to innovation. - March 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology
WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers. - March 24, 2026 - WoMaster
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
ITWA@Vietnam 2026: Unlock ASEAN’s $198B Industrial Boom in Hanoi
ITWA@Vietnam 2026 debuts in Hanoi to connect global tech suppliers with Vietnam’s fast-growing manufacturing sector, offering specialized shows, business matching, and localized outreach to support the country’s rising industrial ecosystem. - March 16, 2026 - RX
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
Silicon Signals Launches Camera Image Tuning Lab to Deliver Production-Ready Imaging Solutions
Silicon Signals, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified product engineering company specializing in camera and embedded systems, has launched its Camera Image Tuning Lab to deliver production-ready image quality. The facility enhances ISP tuning, sensor and optics evaluation, and image validation for industrial, surveillance, healthcare, robotics, and smart device applications. With capabilities including a true 0% lux dark-room setup, a breakthrough in imaging engineering. - February 24, 2026 - Silicon Signals
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training Cohorts for Individuals and Employers Across the Sierra Foothills The Keep Sierra Green Program, presented by the Cal Asian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, is now enrolling participants for... - February 04, 2026 - Keep Sierra Green
DataCore Launches Puls8 to Deliver Enterprise-Class Persistent Storage for Kubernetes
Container-native storage unlocks maximum NVMe performance, resilience, and operational simplicity for stateful workloads. - January 27, 2026 - DataCore
ArcSite Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 Certification
ArcSite now meets SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 security standards. This validates its commitment to enterprise-grade data protection, ensuring project drawings, customer information, and financial data are safeguarded under rigorous, independently audited controls. - January 15, 2026 - ArcSite
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
WoMaster New Product Launch DP101-TX90 | Industrial 90W PoE Power Simplified
Introducing WoMaster DP101-TX90 Industrial Gigabit PoE Injector — designed for system integrators, automation builders and industrial solution providers. Deliver power & data over ONE Ethernet cable, up to 90W PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt). - January 10, 2026 - WoMaster
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with 48 Engineering Tools and Printable PDF Companion
BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App, a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical. - December 31, 2025 - Business Industrial Network
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Loa Carbon Announces Appointment of Adam Goldstein to Board of Directors
Cruise-industry icon will help scale Loa’s ultra-low-carbon e-LNG fuel across global maritime sector. - December 11, 2025 - Loa Carbon
Mitek Analytics Receives Certificate to Field (CtF) for Its Supply Chain AI Tool on DoD Platform One, Expanding Access to the Trusted Data Intelligence Capability
Mitek Analytics, a leader in mission-critical AI Data Intelligence solutions for aircraft sustainment, announced today that it has been granted a Certificate to Field (CtF) for operating its Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) App on the Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One. This authorization marks a... - December 10, 2025 - Mitek Analytics
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating... - December 02, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
ODC and NVIDIA Launch All-American AI-RAN Stack, Enabling AI-Native 5G Today and Accelerating the Path to 6G
orandevco.com/odc-and-nvidia-launch-all-american-ai-ran-stack-enabling-ai-native-5g-today-and-accelerating-the-path-to-6g/ Software-Defined Architecture Delivers Breakthrough Performance Gains, Unlocking Distributed AI Inference at the Forward Edge and Powering AI for the Physical World. Open RAN... - November 07, 2025 - ODC
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
World’s Largest Advanced Materials Exhibition Returns to Tokyo This November
RX Japan Ltd. to Bring Back Highly-Functional Material Week 2025, Showcasing Breakthroughs in Electronics, Mobility, and Clean Energy. - October 17, 2025 - RX
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
WoMaster Launches DS408H: Rugged Managed Gigabit Switch Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
WoMaster launches DS408H, a rugged 8-port managed Gigabit industrial switch for DIN-rail cabinets. IP30, –40~75°C, non-blocking 20 Gbps/14.88 Mpps. Interfaces: 6×10/100/1000 RJ-45 + 2×100/1000 SFP. Power: 10–36 VDC or 11–27 VAC. L2: ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, VLAN with port isolation, broadcast-storm control. Managed via web UI, CLI, USB Type-C. Complies with EN 61000-6-2/-6-4. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches HE7: An All in One HMI and PLC Controller for Smarter Industrial Automation
WoMaster HE7 unifies HMI + PLC in one compact unit: 7″ 800×480 touch (capacitive/resistive) for on-site monitor, control, and programming. Compatible with STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART (S7-200 SMART). Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, up to 2× RS-485 (model-dependent); protocols: S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, PPI. Industrial I/O with opto isolation, dual 100 kHz pulse outputs & counters (model-dependent), RTC/data retention, and DI/relay/transistor/analog/PT100 variants. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
3dEYE Unveils AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025
3dEYE launched its AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025, transforming video analytics into intelligent workflows that boost life safety, compliance, and ROI. Key features include stacked analytics, flexible scheduling, and automated responses. Available now to all 3dEYE integrators, the cloud-based platform supports multi-site deployments and advanced AI tools like face recognition, ALPR, and behavior detection. Learn more at www.3deye.ai. - October 07, 2025 - 3dEYE Inc.
ARMOR-IIMAK Welcomes Plamen Petkov as President, Americas
ARMOR-IIMAK is proud to announce the appointment of Plamen Petkov as President, Americas. With more than two decades of experience in the Thermal Transfer industry, Petkov brings not only deep expertise but also a passion for building teams, nurturing talent, and forging strong customer... - October 06, 2025 - Armor-Iimak
M4 Engineering Inc. and M4 Phoenix Technology Works Announce M4 PTW’s AS9100D Certification for Composite Manufacturing
M4 Engineering Inc. and M4 Phoenix Technology Works (M4 PTW) are excited to announce M4 PTW’s AS9100 certification, completed earlier this month. AS9100D certification is a critical differentiator that signifies adherence to the aerospace sector's most rigorous quality and safety standards. For composite design, analysis, and manufacturing, the significance lies in ensuring product safety, process consistency, and regulatory compliance throughout the entire supply chain. - October 01, 2025 - M4 Engineering
Geekland Unveils the GK-WF1039T-HID, a Versatile Android Tablet with Integrated HID Proximity Card Reader for Time Clocks & Meeting Room Application & built-in PoE
Geekland, a leading provider of innovative industrial-grade technology, today announced the launch of its newest product, the GK-WF1039T-HID. This versatile 10.1-inch Android GMS certified tablet comes with a built-in HID Proximity card reader (Omnikey 5127CK) that can read a variety of common low and high frequency card technologies, including iCLASS®, MIFARE® and HID Prox, plus BT Smart to support HID Mobile Access credentials. - September 24, 2025 - Geekland USA, LLC
Geekland Unveils the GKWF1039T: A Versatile 10.1-inch Android 14 Wall Mount Tablet PC for Modern Applications
Geekland, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, the GKWF1039T. This robust 10.1-inch Android 14 Wall Mount Tablet PC is designed to meet the demanding needs of various professional and commercial environments, including home automation, access control, and industrial applications. - September 20, 2025 - Geekland USA, LLC
WoMaster Expands Industrial DIN-Rail Switch Series with IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G
WoMaster’s new IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver compact, rugged, and cost-efficient Gigabit industrial switches designed for automation, transportation, and smart city networks requiring reliable performance under harsh environments. - September 15, 2025 - WoMaster