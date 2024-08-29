Growing Healthy Seasons and Starry Foundation Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Essential Therapy Services
Growing Healthy Seasons, a leading provider of evidence-based therapy services for the neurodiverse community, and Starry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families in the neurodiverse community, today announced a partnership that addresses a crucial need. This collaboration will expand access to vital therapy services for families facing financial hardships, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to fostering healthier, more inclusive communities.
The partnership between Growing Healthy Seasons and Starry Foundation creates a seamless pathway for families in need to receive financial assistance for essential therapy services. By combining Growing Healthy Seasons' clinical expertise with Starry Foundation's network and fundraising capabilities, this alliance ensures that families can access critical, effective therapy regardless of their ability to pay.
Robyn Chu, MOT, OTR/L, Founder and CEO of Growing Healthy Seasons, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Our collaboration with Starry Foundation marks a significant step towards our vision of inclusive, accessible care for all. This partnership allows us to extend our support to families who might otherwise struggle to access the therapy services their loved ones need. Starry Foundation's commitment to providing financial assistance aligns perfectly with our mission to nurture growth and celebrate neurodiversity in all its forms. Together, we're breaking down barriers and ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of financial circumstances."
Bobby Vossoughi, Founder of Starry Foundation, echoed these sentiments. "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with 'Growing Healthy Seasons' and Dr. Robyn Chu, a dedicated initiative to support the unique needs of children with sensory processing disorders and those on the autism spectrum. This collaboration underscores our commitment to creating inclusive, therapeutic environments where every child can thrive and explore their potential in a nurturing setting. Together, we are planting seeds of understanding and cultivating a future where all children can grow, learn, and succeed on their own terms."
Building Bridges, a luncheon event benefitting Northern California neurodiverse families:
To support this impact-based collaboration, Starry Foundation will host a fundraising event in San Francisco on September 12, 2024. This event aims to raise critical funds to support families requiring financial assistance for neurodiverse-affirming therapy services provided by Growing Healthy Seasons. This partnership represents a significant step forward in breaking down barriers to care and fostering a more inclusive society. Both organizations invite the community to join them in this mission by supporting the upcoming fundraising event and spreading awareness about this vital initiative.
Building Bridges Event Details:
· Date: September 12, 2024
· Location: San Francisco, CA
· Purpose: To raise funds for families needing financial help in accessing therapy services
· More Info: https://www.starryfoundation.org/sf-2024
For more information about the partnership, the fundraising event, or how to contribute, please contact:
Starry Foundation Contact
Name: Bobby Vossoughi, Founder
Phone: (480) 291-2124
Website: www.starryfoundation.org
About Growing Healthy Seasons:
Growing Healthy Seasons is an evidence-based clinical therapy practice of over 80 therapists nationwide, offers a comprehensive range of services including occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, assistive devices/tech training, and school-based therapy. These services are available at their clinics in Rescue, Davis, and Roseville, California, as well as online for remote access. Growing Healthy Seasons champions neurodiversity, creating an inclusive environment where every journey is honored and every individual is embraced.
For more information, please visit: www.growinghealthyseasons.com
Starry Foundation Mission:
Starry Foundation’s mission is to support single-parent, low-income, and military families with children impacted by sensory processing disorder (SPD) and/or autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our goal is to provide these children and their families with the resources needed to address their medical and academic challenges by offering access to a multidisciplinary team of the best medical providers in Arizona and the San Francisco Bay Area. Our team consists of Licensed Psychologists, Licensed Behavioral Analysts, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Developmental Neurologists to comprehensively assess each child.
For more information, please visit: www.starryfoundation.org
Contact
Growing Healthy SeasonsContact
Christina Gunn
530-391-8670
https://growinghealthyseasons.com
Email is best
