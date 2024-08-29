Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Pacific Dental Services for Serve Day Group Conducts Cleanup at T.W. Richardson Grove Park
Irving, TX, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently partnered with Pacific Dental Services (PDS), a leading national dental support organization, for a cleanup at T.W. Richardson Grove Park, 333 E. I-635, on August 17. Volunteers from Irving PDS started their day of service at the park early Saturday morning. Working in small groups, the team helped collect litter to prevent it from reaching the nearby Elm Fork of the Trinity River.
Once complete the team of 12 collected 56 pounds of trash and recyclable materials.
This event was part of Pacific Dental Services’ 14th annual “Serve Day,” an initiative to provide donated dental care to underserved patients, as well as engage their employees in offices across the country in local service projects.
“This is the second year we have partnered with Pacific Dental Services for their Serve Day,” said KIB Board member Karen Harmon. “The employee volunteers were a pleasure to work with. This was a great example of how Irving’s corporate community gives back, and we look forward to participating in Serve Day again next year.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
