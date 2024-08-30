SottoPelle® Recognizes Christina Powers, NP for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge BioIdentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Christina Powers, NP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since June 2024.
Idaho Falls, ID, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christina Powers earned her BSN from ISU, fulfilling her lifelong dream of entering he medical field. She later returned to ISU and graduated with her Doctorate as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 2022. Initially, she had an extensive background in banking, but after becoming an RN, she worked as an in-patient dialysis nurse at a same day surgery center, and in a rural community hospital as an ICU nurse. These experiences provided a strong foundation for her role as a Nurse Practitioner in Cardiology.
Christina Powers is thrilled to join the THS/CRP team to deliver exceptional care. She is passionate about helping patients achieve optimal health and well-being through various therapeutic interventions in a transformative and healing manner.
Christina and her husband have lived in Idaho for over 20 years, raising their two daughters in Idaho Falls. They enjoy spending time with their expanding family, especially their first grandchild who lives nearby. Christina enjoy various crafts, summer activities, and looks forward to traveling more now that their children are adults.
To view additional information about Christina Powers, NP or to contact the office, please visit their SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-idaho-falls-idaho-christina-powers-np/
Provider Information:
Christina Powers, NP
The Healing Sanctuary
187 East 13th Street
Idaho Falls, ID 83404
Call: (208) 497-0500
Text: (208) 213-8717
info@healingsanctuary.clinic
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Email: response@sphrt.com
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
www.sottopelletherapy.com
