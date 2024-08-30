SottoPelle® Recognizes Emily Russo, NP for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Emily Russo, NP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since August 2024.
Dade City, FL, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emily is a seasoned healthcare professional with a background in cardiology, now specializing in functional medicine. With a passion for both the medical and beauty industries, Emily brings a unique blend of expertise to her practice. When she’s not transforming lives through her work, Emily can be found enjoying quality time on the water with her family, exploring the great outdoors with her pups, or cherishing moments with her son.
To view additional information about Emily Russo, NP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-dade-city-florida-emily-russo/
Provider Information:
Emily Russo, NP
Downtown Skin Studio
14144 8th Street Dade City, FL 33523
(352) 437-4393
downtownskinstudio@gmail.com
https://downtownskinstudio.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
To view additional information about Emily Russo, NP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-dade-city-florida-emily-russo/
Provider Information:
Emily Russo, NP
Downtown Skin Studio
14144 8th Street Dade City, FL 33523
(352) 437-4393
downtownskinstudio@gmail.com
https://downtownskinstudio.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories