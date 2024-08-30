SottoPelle® Recognizes Jane Freitas, APRN-BC for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge BioIdentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Jane Freitas, APRN-BC has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since July 2024.
North Smithfield, RI, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jane Freitas, APRN-BC is board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with 28 years experience in the medical field including emergency department, cardiac cath lab, cardiology, acute care hospital and aesthetics. Jane is a 1996 graduate of the Rhode Island College School of Nursing and a 2001 graduate of the University of Rhode Island Family Nurse Practitioner Program.
Jane is now the owner of an aesthetics practice in northern Rhode Island. At her practice, her goal is to help her patients age “youthfully.” She feels that aging is so much more that just what others see on the outside. It is also affected by what’s going on inside the body. If your hormones are off, you can suffer from symptoms such as hair and skin issues, weight problems, decreased libido and lack of energy.
Jane became interested in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy after she had developed her own symptoms. Like the majority of women out there, she felt that nobody would listen or take the symptoms seriously. After several years of living with these symptoms, a friend referred her to a practice where bio-identical hormone therapy was offered. For Jane, the treatment has been life-changing.
Jane is excited to be a Certified SottoPelle provider and is looking forward to helping her patients age youthfully both inside and out.
To view additional information about Jane Freitas, APRN-BC, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/jane-freitas-aprn-bc/
Provider Information:
Jane Freitas, APRN-BC
Face First
501 Great Road, Unit 105, North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 556-0605
jane@facefirst-ri.com
https://facefirst-ri.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
