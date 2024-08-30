SottoPelle® Recognizes Jane Freitas, APRN-BC for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge BioIdentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Jane Freitas, APRN-BC has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since July 2024.