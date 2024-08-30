SottoPelle® Recognizes Nate Stephens, DO for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge BioIdentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Nate Stephens, DO has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since August 2024.
Bellingham, WA, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Nate Stephens, DO, FACEP, is an emergency medicine physician and the owner of Salish Ketamine in Bellingham, Washington.
Salish Ketamine
Dr. Stephens has an interest in optimizing health and wellness by replacing important hormones to help you regain energy and improve mental acuity. At Salish Ketamine, Dr. Stephens and his team offer a holistic approach to wellness, combining innovative ketamine therapy with aesthetic medicine treatments.
Professional Experience
-Owner: Salish Ketamine, Bellingham, WA Emergency Medicine Physician: TeamHealth, Bellingham, WA (October 2021-Present)
-Clinical Instructor: University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Fort Collins, CO (June 2020 – October 2021 )
-Emergency Medicine Physician: Emergency Physicians of the Rockies, Fort Collins, CO (August 2018 – October 2021)
-Emergency Physician: Lakeland Regional Health-Florida, Lakeland, FL (November 2012 – October 2018)
Specializations and Skills
Emergency Medicine: Extensive experience in rapid assessment, pharmacology, adverse event management, and multi-disciplinary teamwork.
Ketamine Therapy: Proficient in administering ketamine for procedural sedation, rapid sequence intubation, and acute pain management.
Education
-Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO): Nova Southeastern University (2004 – 2008)
-Emergency Medicine Residency: University of South Florida (2008 – 2011)
-Microbiology and Immunology: UT Health San Antonio (2001 – 2002)
-Biology, Zoology/Animal Biology: Whitworth University (1999 – 2001 )
-Biology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology: Washington State University (1997 – 1999)
Hospital Affiliations
Emergency Medicine Clinical Faculty: Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine
Professional Memberships
-American Society of Ketamine Physicians
-Washington chapter of the American College of Emergency Medicine
To view additional information about Nate Stephens, DO, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-bellingham-washington-nate-stephens-do/
Provider Information:
Nate Stephens, DO
Salish Ketamine and Medi Spa PLLC
1200 Old Fairhaven Pkwy., Suite 201 Bellingham, WA 98228
(360) 656-6716
dr.stephens@salishketamine.com
https://www.salishketamine.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
