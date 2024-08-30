SottoPelle® Recognizes Christina Ulibarri, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge BioIdentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Christina Ulibarri, MD has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since July 2024.