SottoPelle® Recognizes Christina Ulibarri, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge BioIdentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Christina Ulibarri, MD has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since July 2024.
Santa Fe, NM, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Christina Ulibarri was born and raised in Las Vegas, New Mexico where she graduated from West Las Vegas High School. She studied Biology and Chemistry at the University of New Mexico and graduated with Honors. Accepted by early decision to the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, she earned her medical doctorate in 2015. She completed a robust academic program in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Indiana University School of Medicine’s residency training program. After residency training, Dr. Ulibarri returned to Santa Fe to serve her community in Northern New Mexico.
Dr. Ulibarri is skilled with comprehensive women’s health, obstetrics, gynecology, in-office procedures, and minor and major gynecology surgeries that include minimally invasive options. She takes great pride in the care she provides to the community and is driven by the bonds she builds with her patients. She values the opportunity to help guide women safely through some of their most vulnerable and life-changing moments.
Dr. Ulibarri resides in Santa Fe with her husband and two young children. She enjoys spending time with loved ones, live music, traveling, camping, hiking, and trying new restaurants. Dr. Ulibarri is excited to start her private practice with Santa Fe OBGYN and the ability to continue serving the women and families of Northern New Mexico.
To view additional information about Christina Ulibarri, MD, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/christina-ulibarri-md/
Provider Information:
Christina Ulibarri, MD
Sante Fe OB/GYN
405 Kiva Court Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 988-4922
https://www.santafeobgyn.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Company Information:
Contact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
