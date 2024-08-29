AAEON Seeks to Grow Edge AI Market Share with Edge Impulse Partnership
AAEON’s partnership with Edge Impulse aims to remove barriers to ML and AI project development on quality hardware.
Taipei, Taiwan, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), a leading provider of AI and edge computing solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Edge Impulse, a company specializing in providing on-device machine learning.
The partnership will see AAEON’s ever-expanding range of Fanless Embedded AI Systems powered by NVIDIA® SoMs benefit from Edge Impulse’s broad selection of tools that accelerate the development and deployment of machine learning and inference models on the edge.
A crucial connection between the two companies is their respective relationships with premier AI technology provider NVIDIA, of whom Edge Impulse is a key ecosystem partner for the giant’s development platforms such as the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit and NVIDIA Omniverse. Meanwhile, AAEON’s longtime dedication to adopting the latest and most advanced NVIDIA technology, including a comprehensive portfolio encompassing the full spectrum of NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ modules, has seen it maintain its place as an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN).
By combining AAEON's hardware expertise with NVIDIA AI technology and Edge Impulse’s machine learning development platform, customers of both companies can expect accelerated time-to-market for AI-driven solutions, enhanced model performance and accuracy, and a greater degree of deployment versatility.
“We are delighted to partner with such a forward-thinking and innovative company in Edge Impulse, especially considering the proven quality of their machine learning and model training tools,” said Christopher Pham, Marketing Manager at AAEON USA. “We have seen what can be achieved with Edge Impulse’s AI model training and the benefits of their customized analytics platform, and feel that given the crossover between our user bases, particularly in deploying inference and computer vision algorithms on the edge, AAEON customers will greatly benefit from this relationship,” Pham added.
“AAEON is a leader in industrial innovation and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to serve their customers with AI solutions that are ready for production," said Edge Impulse co-founder and CEO Zach Shelby. "Together, we will explore new and exciting ways to integrate our cutting-edge AI models designed to support industrial IoT and edge environments with AAEON's impressive portfolio of computing platforms."
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
About Edge Impulse
Edge Impulse is the leading development platform for embedded machine learning, used by over 1,500 enterprises across 18,000 ML projects worldwide. We are on a mission to enable the ultimate development experience for machine learning on embedded devices for sensors, audio, and computer vision, at scale. From getting started in under five minutes to MLOps in production, we enable highly optimized ML deployable to a wide range of hardware from MCUs to CPUs.
