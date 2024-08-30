Go and Give Announces "Forever Funding"
Salt Lake City, UT, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A new type of long-term fundraising for bands, cheer, sports, scouts, and charity organizations that augment shortfalls from existing fundraising.
Go and Give, a leading discounted travel fundraiser platform, introduces Forever Funding. This new fundraising approach addresses the gaps that arise from many short-term and seasonal fundraisers by providing money throughout the year. It is used by bands, cheer squads, sports teams, scout troops, and charity organizations.
“We have had over 1,300 bookings so far that have saved over $138,000 in travel costs while earning money for their fundraiser - it costs you nothing, you save and your group earns,” says COO of Go and Give, Warren Owens, “We have the world’s largest inventory, guaranteed best pricing, and a team that helps you automate everything.”
Forever Funding provides organizations with a cost-free way to raise money by leveraging Go and Give’s extensive travel network in an alliance with Priceline, part of Bookings Holding. It allows participants to book discounted travel with savings averaging over 30% while contributing to their fundraising goals. This program, already used by thousands of groups nationwide, uses the world’s largest travel inventory and automatically supports fundraising efforts.
“Using Go & Give was an amazing experience,” said one satisfied participant. “I booked a 2-night trip to Miami, FL, and saved nearly $250 total! And then saw that my school earned $15 as well!” -Alexa
For more information on Forever Funding and how to get started, please visit goandgive.com.
About Go and Give
Go and Give started in 2021 as a discounted travel fundraiser platform dedicated to helping organizations raise money through travel savings. By offering competitive pricing, the world’s largest travel inventory, and comprehensive fundraiser support, Go and Give has helped over 10,000 individuals and groups from bands, sports teams, scouts, and charities to achieve their fundraising goals while enjoying significant travel discounts.
Media Contact
Patricia Heyssel
(801) 203-0260
info@GoAndGive.com
https://goandgive.com
Go and Give, a leading discounted travel fundraiser platform, introduces Forever Funding. This new fundraising approach addresses the gaps that arise from many short-term and seasonal fundraisers by providing money throughout the year. It is used by bands, cheer squads, sports teams, scout troops, and charity organizations.
“We have had over 1,300 bookings so far that have saved over $138,000 in travel costs while earning money for their fundraiser - it costs you nothing, you save and your group earns,” says COO of Go and Give, Warren Owens, “We have the world’s largest inventory, guaranteed best pricing, and a team that helps you automate everything.”
Forever Funding provides organizations with a cost-free way to raise money by leveraging Go and Give’s extensive travel network in an alliance with Priceline, part of Bookings Holding. It allows participants to book discounted travel with savings averaging over 30% while contributing to their fundraising goals. This program, already used by thousands of groups nationwide, uses the world’s largest travel inventory and automatically supports fundraising efforts.
“Using Go & Give was an amazing experience,” said one satisfied participant. “I booked a 2-night trip to Miami, FL, and saved nearly $250 total! And then saw that my school earned $15 as well!” -Alexa
For more information on Forever Funding and how to get started, please visit goandgive.com.
About Go and Give
Go and Give started in 2021 as a discounted travel fundraiser platform dedicated to helping organizations raise money through travel savings. By offering competitive pricing, the world’s largest travel inventory, and comprehensive fundraiser support, Go and Give has helped over 10,000 individuals and groups from bands, sports teams, scouts, and charities to achieve their fundraising goals while enjoying significant travel discounts.
Media Contact
Patricia Heyssel
(801) 203-0260
info@GoAndGive.com
https://goandgive.com
Contact
Go & GiveContact
Patricia Heyssel
801-203-0260
goandgive.com
Patricia Heyssel
801-203-0260
goandgive.com
Categories