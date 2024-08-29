Get Licensed Responds to England and Wales Shoplifting Surge, Hitting 20-Year High, with Enhanced Retail Security Training Solutions

Get Licensed, the UK's leading provider of SIA-approved security training programmes, is addressing the sharp increase in shoplifting incidents in England and Wales, now at a 20-year high. With the recent legislation criminalising assaults on retail workers, Get Licensed is offering enhanced training programmes to equip security personnel with the skills needed to protect businesses and staff from these growing threats.