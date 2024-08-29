Get Licensed Responds to England and Wales Shoplifting Surge, Hitting 20-Year High, with Enhanced Retail Security Training Solutions
Get Licensed, the UK's leading provider of SIA-approved security training programmes, is addressing the sharp increase in shoplifting incidents in England and Wales, now at a 20-year high. With the recent legislation criminalising assaults on retail workers, Get Licensed is offering enhanced training programmes to equip security personnel with the skills needed to protect businesses and staff from these growing threats.
London, United Kingdom, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In response to the dramatic rise in shoplifting incidents across England and Wales, which have reached their highest levels in two decades, Get Licensed is taking significant steps to support the retail sector. The company is offering enhanced security training solutions tailored to meet the challenges posed by this surge in retail crime. This initiative is particularly timely given the recent legislation making assaults on retail workers a criminal offence.
According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 443,995 shoplifting offences were recorded in the year ending March 2024, representing a 30% increase from the previous year. Superintendent Andy Sidebotham from the College of Policing has noted the growing public concern over this issue and the need for strengthened investigative standards.
Get Licensed’s Role in Addressing Retail Security
As the UK’s leading provider of security training and licensing, Get Licensed is committed to addressing these growing challenges. By enhancing its SIA security training programmes, Get Licensed ensures that security personnel are well-prepared to manage the rise in shoplifting and protect retail workers from potential threats.
Impact on Retailers and Society
The surge in shoplifting, combined with the new legal protections for retail workers, has far-reaching implications. Retailers are facing significant financial losses and increased security costs, while also being tasked with ensuring the safety of their staff. Small businesses, in particular, are vulnerable to these challenges, which could result in closures or reduced operations.
Innovative Security Solutions and Collaborative Efforts
Get Licensed’s comprehensive training programmes include conflict management, advanced surveillance techniques, and customer service skills. These programmes are designed to strengthen the capabilities of security teams, making them a crucial component in the fight against retail crime and in ensuring the safety of retail workers.
Harmain Sualeh
+442070787259
https://www.get-licensed.co.uk
