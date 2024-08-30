Practical Bridge Handles from FDB Panel Fittings
Simple in style, robust and ergonomic in use, these practical bridge handles now offered by FDB Panel Fittings, offer a “fit and forget” solution to many manual opening situations.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Classically simple in style, robust and ergonomic in use, these practical bridge handles now offered by FDB Panel Fittings offer a “fit and forget” solution to many manual opening situations. They are available in round profile steel/chrome or stainless steel AISI 303 with rear fixing for security and aesthetics.
Gary Miles – MD at FDB Panel Fittings explained that these classic design handles are carried in stock and are available through their online store for urgent delivery as they are the sort of final fix hardware that is called for at the end of an assembly or installation. They are also an excellent match for many legacy fittings or retro-fit projects.
Typical applications would be doors, drawers, machine panels, specialist vehicles, cupboards, cabinets in offices, workshops, assembly facilities and residential environments. They can be supplied in sizes of 100, 120, 180 and 200mm.
