EndoSoft LLC. Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Demonstrating Excellence in Risk Management & Information Security
Schenectady, NY, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EndoSoft LLC., a leading healthcare IT and software company, proudly announces its attainment of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification (Registration No. 951 24 6077). This achievement underscores the company’s dedication to continuously improving the management and mitigation of security risks associated with customer data.
ISO/IEC 27001 is a standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Attaining this certification requires adherence to key principles of confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.
“At EndoSoft®, the security of information is our top priority,” stated Jayesh Kannan, Director of Security and Information Technology. “Obtaining the ISO 27001 certification guarantees that our products adhere to the highest standards of information security management. This achievement not only demonstrates our dedication to excellence but also strengthens the trust our customers have in us. We are proud to have earned this certification and remain committed to maintaining the stringent practices set by ISO and IEC.”
The certification process involved thorough evaluations, measurement, analysis, and continuous improvements of EndoSoft®’s existing policies, procedures, and controls to ensure compliance with the certification’s stringent standards. By meeting the rigorous requirements, EndoSoft® has demonstrated its commitment to high-quality information security measures surrounding the health data it protects.
In an age of increasing risks posed to data security, EndoSoft® will be at the forefront of information security.
About EndoSoft®
With over 100,000 clinical users worldwide and over 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of patented Argus ® AI assisted specialty applications to meet the clinician's needs in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology; to name a few. Other software applications available are Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, and Inventory Management.
EndoSoft® is the most advanced EHR on the market today, boasting Inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty ONC Health IT Certified EHR.
