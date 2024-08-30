vFormity.com Athletic Equipment Management App Adds Ultimate Frisbee to Its 50+ Supported Sports Categories

Formity.com, a sports equipment management app, now supports Ultimate Frisbee. This brings their total supported sports to over 50; The app helps track, manage, and maintain equipment for various athletic programs (high school, college, community leagues); This addition caters to the growing popularity of Ultimate Frisbee in the US; vFormity.com aims to simplify equipment management and let teams focus on playing.