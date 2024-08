vFormity.com Athletic Equipment Management App Adds Ultimate Frisbee to Its 50+ Supported Sports Categories

Morganton, NC, August 30, 2024 --( PR.com )-- vFormity, a leader in sports equipment management, is thrilled to announce the addition of Ultimate Frisbee to its robust mobile app. This new inclusion brings the total number of sports categories managed by vFormity’s platform to over 50, offering unparalleled versatility and support to athletic programs across the country.“Ultimate Frisbee is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, and we’re excited to support its players, coaches, and equipment managers,” said Carmen Parisi, President at vFormity. “With this addition, we continue our mission to provide comprehensive equipment management solutions to a wide range of sports, making life easier for those who keep athletes equipped and ready to perform.”vFormity.com’s mobile app is designed to simplify and streamline the process of tracking, managing, and maintaining sports equipment. Alongside Ultimate Frisbee, the app already supports many of America’s most popular sports: football, basketball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, ice hockey and many more. This extensive range ensures that whether you’re managing equipment for a high school team, a college program, or a community league, vFormity.com has you covered.