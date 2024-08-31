I Holland Launch Tool Room Layout Service
I Holland, a world leader in tablet tooling design and manufacturing, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new, bespoke tool room design service.
Nottingham, United Kingdom, August 31, 2024 -- I Holland, a world leader in tablet tooling design and manufacturing, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new, bespoke tool room design service.
This innovative offering allows customers to collaborate directly with I Holland's expert design team to create a fully customized tool room layout tailored to their unique needs and operational requirements.
In today’s fast-paced production environments, a well-organized and efficient tool room is essential for maintaining optimal operations. Recognizing this need, I Holland’s new service provides a comprehensive solution to maximize the utility of every tool room, whether customers are setting up a new space or seeking to optimize an existing one.
With just the room dimensions and a list of the equipment currently in use or planned for future integration, I Holland’s design team will create a detailed 3D render of the tool room. This interactive design process allows customers to work closely with the design team, ensuring that the final layout maximizes efficiency, organization, and safety.
A well-organised tool room is essential for optimal operations. The layouts are designed to help make the most of available space, ensuring that every tool is easily accessible and properly maintained. Whether this is by utilising existing equipment, or by suggesting new equipment. This ensures full compliance and traceability, which are crucial for maintaining high standards and quality tablet output.
The launch of this service comes at a time when many companies are increasingly focused on streamlining their workflows to boost productivity. I Holland’s customized tool room designs are specifically tailored to create an organized environment where tools and equipment can be stored and used logically and systematically. This not only helps to improve efficiency but also reduces the risk of errors and downtime, ultimately contributing to greater overall productivity.
For more information about I Holland’s customized tool room design service, please visit the I Holland website.
I Holland have been manufacturing tablet compression tooling since 1946, making us the longest established tablet compression tool manufacturer in the world. We use these decades of experience, research, and engineering know-how to provide precision tooling solutions to thousands of customers in over 100 countries around the globe.
Dillan Gelder
+44 115 972 6153
https://tablettingscience.com/
