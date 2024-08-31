7th Nordic Cyber Summit: Forging Cyber Resilience in a Digital World
Industry Experts to Deep Dive Into Building Collaborative Cyber Defense in the Region
Princeton, NJ, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 7th edition of the Nordic Cyber Summit, organized by QG Media – an ISMG company, is scheduled to return to Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 12 and 13, 2024. This premier summit will unite leading experts to address the pressing challenges shaping the Nordic cybersecurity landscape.
The Nordic region, despite its reputation for digital advancements, is navigating through a rapidly evolving and increasingly concerning cybersecurity landscape. Between 2020 and 2024, Finland encountered 10 politically motivated cyberattacks, while Denmark experienced a heightened threat level, with significant targeting of its ports and logistics sectors. In 2023, Sweden witnessed a 30% increase in cyber incidents compared to the previous year, with similar trends observed across the Nordic region.
“The escalating threat landscape underscores the critical importance of robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard the Nordic region’s vital digital infrastructure and maintain the integrity of its public services,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director of QG Media. “Cybersecurity is no longer just a defensive necessity but a strategic enabler for business resilience and innovation.”
This year’s summit will focus on the critical need for cyber resilience amid technological advancements and digital innovation. The conflict and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine have also increased the risk of hacktivism and state-sponsored cyberattacks in the region.
Samuli Bergström, director of the National Cyber Security Centre Finland, will deliver a keynote address exploring the Nordic region’s cybersecurity landscape. His session will analyze whether the region acts as a fortress or remains a frontier in today’s digital age. He will also cover the latest national cybersecurity updates, the implications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and evolving threat techniques, providing a comprehensive assessment of the region’s strengths, weaknesses and emerging challenges.
The summit will also feature a panel discussion focused on the NIS2 Directive, set to replace its predecessor in October. The panelists – Dr Ake Holmgren, director for cybersecurity and secure communications, Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency; Linda Avad, CISO, OKQ8; Matthew Brady, senior application security engineering manager – EMEA, Synopsys; and Andy Dyrcz, information security officer, Dreamdata – will discuss the directive’s implications for cross-border cooperation in cybersecurity, exploring both opportunities and challenges. This session will offer a glimpse into how the new directive will shape the future of cybersecurity collaborations.
Sabrina Jensen, information security officer, Too Good To Go, will share strategies for elevating security initiatives from a mere necessity to powerful drivers of success. Her session will highlight how integrating security with risk management and investment strategies can enhance decision-making and support business growth. Attendees will learn how a proactive security approach can foster innovation, adaptability and resilience in today’s dynamic business environment.
The summit will facilitate networking among senior IT security professionals from various sectors, including oil and gas, banking, retail, FMCG, healthcare, energy and transportation. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions, including roundtables, case studies, dynamic presentations and panel discussions, designed to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing. The summit will also include discussions on generative AI risks, DORA, ISO 27001, IEC 62443, emerging cybercrime trends and more.
“The Nordic Cyber Summit provides a crucial platform for leading experts to collaborate and address pressing issues in the Nordic region, sharing insights and strategies to fortify defenses and prepare for the future. The summit aims to empower organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate this complex digital landscape and safeguard their critical assets,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG.
The Nordic Cyber Summit stands as a critical gathering for security professionals dedicated to strengthening the region’s cyber defenses. As cyberthreats grow in sophistication and frequency, the summit offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of cybersecurity and equip organizations with the strategies needed to navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://nordic.cyberseries.io/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
