Mashman Consulting Group Launches New Initiative: Free Personal Brand Consulting for Out-of-State Clients Visiting Little Rock
Little Rock, AR, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mashman Consulting Group (MCG), a recently launched firm specializing in personal brand consulting, is thrilled to announce a unique and exciting offer for out-of-state business owners and entrepreneurs. Until the end of 2024, Isaac Mashman, the founder of MCG, is offering free personal brand consulting services to anyone who travels to Little Rock to meet him in person.
This initiative reflects Mashman Consulting Group's commitment to broadening its client base while showcasing the potential and charm of Little Rock as a hub for professional growth and innovation. The offer is available to business owners and public figures who are serious about taking their personal brand to the next level.
Isaac Mashman, an industry expert in personal brand consulting, is passionate about helping others achieve their ambitions using their personal brands. Speaking about this new initiative, Mashman said, "I am really excited about the prospect of showing out-of-state business owners the potential Little Rock has and to expand our client base to include local and in-person consultations."
This offer aligns with MCG's mission to help public figures optimize and scale their personal brands, offering tailored strategies and insights that drive tangible results. The company, headquartered in Little Rock, aims to position itself as a leading authority in personal brand consulting, working with ambitious individuals who are ready to make a lasting impact. They are also in the process of expanding their consultant’s team and looking into upsizing their office space heading into 2025.
For more information or to take advantage of this offer, visit the official website or contact the office directly below.
Isaac Mashman
904-675-8475
https://mashmancg.com
