Strategies for Mitigating Bioterrorism Threats to Public and Agricultural Health
Biotechnology community to convene on September 4-5 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 2nd Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit is quickly approaching next week. The 2024 Summit will convene senior leaders from across Federal Government, Industry, Research Labs and Academia for discussions surrounding the effects of biotechnology on the economic, agricultural, healthcare and security landscape of the U.S.
The Summit features a panel discussion with senior level experts to address “Strategies for Mitigating Bioterrorism Threats to Public and Agricultural Health.” Addressing bioterrorism threats requires a multi-faceted approach that includes enhancing detection technologies and surveillance systems to quickly identify and respond to biological threats to both human populations and agriculture. Panelists will discuss how developing and disseminating robust biosecurity measures is essential for preventing the deliberate introduction of pathogens that could devastate crop yields and livestock, critical components of national and global food security
Moderator
· -David Stiefel, Director, Global Biological Policy and Programs, Nuclear Threat Initiative
Panelists
· -Deirdra Chester, PhD, Director, Office of the Chief Scientist, USDA
· -Steven Witte, Director, Biologics Development Module, National Bio and Agro Defense Facility, USDA
· -Susan Kropp, PhD, Management and Program Analyst, Chemical Biological Countermeasures Unit, WMD Directorate, FBI
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://biotech.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
The Summit features a panel discussion with senior level experts to address “Strategies for Mitigating Bioterrorism Threats to Public and Agricultural Health.” Addressing bioterrorism threats requires a multi-faceted approach that includes enhancing detection technologies and surveillance systems to quickly identify and respond to biological threats to both human populations and agriculture. Panelists will discuss how developing and disseminating robust biosecurity measures is essential for preventing the deliberate introduction of pathogens that could devastate crop yields and livestock, critical components of national and global food security
Moderator
· -David Stiefel, Director, Global Biological Policy and Programs, Nuclear Threat Initiative
Panelists
· -Deirdra Chester, PhD, Director, Office of the Chief Scientist, USDA
· -Steven Witte, Director, Biologics Development Module, National Bio and Agro Defense Facility, USDA
· -Susan Kropp, PhD, Management and Program Analyst, Chemical Biological Countermeasures Unit, WMD Directorate, FBI
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://biotech.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://biotech.dsigroup.org/
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://biotech.dsigroup.org/
Categories