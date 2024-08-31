Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 12th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
Intelligence community to convene on November 13-14 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In our increasingly digitized and interconnected world, the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense face the challenge of navigating and making sense of these vast amounts of information coming from a multitude of sources.
To this end, DSI’s 12th Annual Big Data for Intelligence Symposium will convene on November 13-14 at 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD and bring together leaders across the IC, DoD, federal government agencies, industry, and academia to discuss strategies and policies to enhance data collection, interoperability, security, and exploitation in order to generate actionable insights for decision-making. The 2024 Symposium will focus on the potential for AI and advanced analytics to accelerate data collection and processing, identify key trends and patterns, provide insight into potential threats and activities, and note emerging risks. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with and ask questions of senior leaders, network with peers, watch technology demonstrations in the exhibit hall, and contribute to the discussion surrounding the advancement of data analytics for decision advantage.
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Symposium:
Leveraging Big Data Analytics to Inform Decision-Making across the CIA
Leveraging Data and AI to Inform and Enhance Strategic Diplomacy
Using Advanced Analytics for Comprehensive Threat Monitoring of the Homeland
The Role of Emerging Technologies in Big Data for Intelligence
Sharing Data Intelligence Across Federal Agencies to Combat Financial Crimes
Driving Data-Driving Decision-Making and Fortifying the DoD’s Analytical Capabilities
2024 Confirmed Speakers:
Event Moderator
Kim Crider, Founding Partner, Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy Maj Gen (Ret) USAF
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or at (201) 987.1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Big Data for Intelligence Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://bigdata.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://bigdata.dsigroup.org/
