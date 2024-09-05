Precision Medicine Hero Partners with MedTrait® and Dynamic DNA Laboratories to Deliver Pharmacy-Forward PGx Solutions to the Precision Medicine Provider Community
Precision Medicine Hero (PMH) announces a preferred partnership with pharmacist-forward precision medicine reporting platform MedTrait®, and pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing laboratory Dynamic DNA Labs, to facilitate their members’ access to advanced solutions for comprehensive PGx-guided medication management.
PMH values MedTrait as an industry-leading precision medicine interpretation platform, offering significant advantages for its network of over 500 precision medicine-focused pharmacy professionals. When accompanied by Dynamic DNA’s high quality PGx panel, this comprehensive solution empowers healthcare professionals with powerful tools to optimize patient care, benefiting both PMH’s members and the broader pharmacy community.
MedTrait’s comprehensive solution provides the tools pharmacists need to excel in patient precision medicine, risk assessment and therapeutic management. Specifically, MedTrait is a laboratory report, interpretation solution and interactive web application which combines pharmacogenetics, drug interactions, duplicate therapy awareness, demographics and lifestyle factors into a powerful medication and risk information platform, offering healthcare providers the tools they need for personalized medicine, leading to better patient outcomes.
MedTrait's interactive medication management web app helps providers personalize a low risk treatment regimen, audition alternative medications in real time, and access the latest scientific guidance.
Dynamic DNA Labs delivers the essential PGx testing that powers MedTrait’s personalized interpretations and guidance. By translating complex genetic information into actionable recommendations, MedTrait and Dynamic DNA Labs are empowering healthcare providers to deliver better, more personalized prescribing decisions and improved patient care.
By partnering with MedTrait and Dynamic DNA Labs, PMH endorses the industry leading precision medicine solution built for the modern pharmacist.
About Precision Medicine Hero
Since 2020, Precision Medicine Hero (PMH) has been the industry leader in educating and networking pharmacy professionals towards a common mission: integrating precision medicine into pharmacy practice. PMH offers a specialized course designed to train and equip pharmacists with the most up-to-date knowledge and skills in precision medicine.
Central to this training is the utilization of pharmacogenetic testing, a powerful tool that enables pharmacists to tailor medication plans to the unique genetic profiles of their patients. By incorporating this advanced testing into their practice, pharmacists can provide their patients with a lifetime of personalized insight into medication management, ensuring proactive and targeted treatment.
In addition to pharmacogenetic testing, PMH’s course also introduces pharmacists to a variety of innovative resources available in the clinical precision medicine space. Through strategic partnerships, PMH aims to be the definitive resource for pharmacists seeking to enhance their practice with cutting-edge technologies, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of precision medicine in healthcare.
About MedTrait®, the PGx-guided precision medicine report and interpretation platform
MedTrait® delivers a unique approach to managing complicated therapeutic situations, with exclusive pharmacogenetic (PGx)-guided tools designed for advanced polypharmacy cases, which are easy to use and available to healthcare professionals.
MedTrait offers many tools and advantages for pharmacists, including whole patient medication management, a focus on polypharmacy and complex prescribing situations, detailed ADR vs non-efficacy risk assessment, and an interactive app for auditioning and updating medications and generating new reports.
MedTrait bridges the gap between complicated genetic data and clinical guidance, paving the way for better prescribing decisions - quickly and simply - in many areas of patient care including poly-pharmacy, pain management, mental health, cardiology, surgery, pediatrics, OB/GYN and more.
MedTrait is produced and delivered by a company with over 23 years of genetic experience as a leader in the field. The MedTrait team includes experienced professionals maintaining the most powerful pharmacogenetic reporting platform available.
MedTrait is available to healthcare providers as a comprehensive PGx-assisted reporting solution accompanying a PGx test through our CLIA-certified clinical laboratory partners. Additionally, MedTrait is available to clinical laboratories and healthcare organizations as a fully integrated reporting solution.
About Trait Technologies, Inc., the team and technology behind MedTrait
Trait Technologies, Inc. (Trait) is a software company specializing in the development and marketing of precision medicine interpretation and clinical support tools for the healthcare community.
Trait offers MedTrait®, a premium PGx-assisted medication management and clinical interpretation platform focused on whole patient care.
Trait believes accessible and reliable precision medicine guidance helps reduce the risk of adverse drug reactions and reduced efficacy by bypassing the traditional trial-and-error prescribing model to quickly reach optimal treatment. When implemented properly, these tools significantly increase patient health outcomes and decrease inefficiencies within the healthcare system.
About Dynamic DNA Laboratories
Dynamic DNA Laboratories is a CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory located in Springfield, Missouri. The laboratory has been in operation since 2015 and offers a wide range of human genetic testing services in both the clinical genomics and direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing industries.
In the clinical realm, Dynamic DNA empowers physicians and raises the bar for patient care through personalized medicine. Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing is a keystone product for the laboratory and has been in production since 2016. Over the years, the PGx program at Dynamic DNA has evolved and is now one of the most comprehensive tests on the market. This novel approach utilizes trusted Illumina microarray technology specifically adapted to the challenges of PGx testing. This approach also allows for the cost-effective generation of other clinical tests, such as disease predisposition and polygenic risk scoring.
The mission of Dynamic DNA has always been to promote a personalized approach to health and wellness by providing trusted genetic testing solutions.
Contact and Related Links
For media inquiries, please contact:
admin@wealthywhitecoat.com
info@medtrait.net
info@dynamicdnalabs.com
To learn more about PMH’s preferred solution, please contact:
Precision Medicine Hero: wealthywhitecoat.com | admin@wealthywhitecoat.com | linkedin/company/precision-medicine-hero-program
MedTrait®: medtrait.net | info@medtrait.net | 573-442-9948 | linkedin/company/medtrait
Trait Technologies, Inc.: traittech.net | info@traittech.net | 573-442-9948 | linkedin/company/traittech
Dynamic DNA Laboratories: dynamicdnalabs.com | info@dynamicdnalabs.com | 417-319-1047 | linkedin/dynamic-dna-laboratories
Categories