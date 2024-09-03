Hanszen Laporte Lawyers Named to 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America
Houston, TX, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hanszen Laporte LLP is pleased to announce that 2 lawyers have been included in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America.
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.
"The unparalleled methodology of Best Lawyers ensures the value and esteem of our legal rankings through both our traditional awards and our expanded 'Ones to Watch' accolades," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "Clients trust Best Lawyers as a credible and reliable way to identify the most elite lawyers, and it is with great pride that we continue to provide this valued service in the country."
Lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are divided by geographic region and practice areas. Candidates can only be considered for one recognition at a time, either "Ones to Watch" or traditional Best Lawyers awards. "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch" is not a seed list to "The Best Lawyers" and all hopeful candidates must be nominated, vetted by their peers and undergo an authentication process before they are recognized by Best Lawyers. Lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular distinction.
Hanszen Laporte would like to congratulate the following lawyers recognized in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America:
Forrest Cohrs - Commercial Litigation / Litigation - Real Estate
Matthew Hansel - Commercial Litigation
www.hanszenlaporte.com/
