Isaac Mashman Creates New Personal Branding Strategy, Identity Positioning
Little Rock, AR, August 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Isaac Mashman, the founder of Mashman Consulting Group, introduces Identity Positioning, his philosophical and strategic approach to personal branding that aligns personal identity with professional goals, establishing authority and credibility. This is the structure behind MCG’s consultations and work moving forward.
What Is Identity Positioning?
Identity Positioning is a comprehensive strategy that fuses an individual's personal identity with their professional career and credibility. “I have often sought depth in my work, trying to discover additional layers to personal branding. I believe with our macroscopic approach to personal branding and with the creation of Identity Positioning, I have found it,” Isaac says. He goes on to say that “This will be what I am known for long term and will be integrating into not only my work, but my own personal brand moving forward.”
The 4 Pillars of Identity Positioning:
1. Education: Understanding what personal branding is.
2. Mindset: Developing the mindset of the public figure.
3. Branding: Building a personable, yet professional image that helps clients achieve results.
4. Marketing: Leveraging strategies to get more people to know about the person.
The Purpose Behind Personal Branding
Identity Positioning is rooted in three key motivations:
Vanity: Seeking recognition and influence.
Money: Using your personal brand as a vehicle for financial growth.
Mission: Pursuing a meaningful cause through your personal brand.
A Distinctive Approach to Personal Branding
Isaac Mashman’s Identity Positioning offers a clear macroscopic and strategic roadmap that sets it apart from traditional personal branding methods which are often singular in thinking. "We don’t want to focus on just getting our clients on Instagram, or one problem at a time. We want to look at their long term ambitions and find holistic ways their personal brand can make it their reality," Mashman adds. Mashman Consulting Group leverages this unique methodology to guide clients in optimize and scaling their personal brands.
Isaac Mashman
904-675-8475
https://mashmancg.com
