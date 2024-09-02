Charity Tea Helps Stray Cats and Kittens in Our Community
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center is hosting it's monthly Charity Tea on September 28, 2024.
Clearwater, FL, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, September 28 at 3:00pm, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center is hosting a Charity Tea Party benefiting Full of Cattitude, a local cat and kitten rescue. Guests are encouraged to bring donations of cat food and supplies for the rescue to support their mission of getting stray cats and kittens off the streets and into forever homes.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates there are 60 to 100 million homeless cats in the state. It is also estimated by American Humane, one of the nation’s leading animal welfare nonprofits, that 71 percent of cats in shelters are euthanized, 15 percent more than dogs. These numbers are alarming, to say the least.
“Animal shelters across the state are faced with overcrowding and a lack of adoptions or foster homes; this is a big problem,” said Fluffy Cazalas, co-founder of Full of Cattitude. “They are often faced with no choice but to euthanize. We do what we can through the support of the community to rescue as many as possible, and every little bit helps.”
Full of Cattitude was formed in 2024 after the two founders saw that more needed to be done to help the growing stray feline population in Florida. Together, they have a combined 31 years of experience in rescuing animals.
“The numbers of cats being abandoned and euthanized in our community is shocking,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the center. “That’s why it’s so important to support the organizations that are helping to make a change for the better. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”
If you would like to attend the Charity Tea Party benefiting Full of Cattitude, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org to RSVP.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
Tracy Hawkins
727-316-5309
