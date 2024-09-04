Daryon Hotels Expands Presence in Greensboro Market with New HomeTowne Studios Greensboro Airport Opening
Experienced Hotel Management Group Brings Red Roof’s Popular Extended Stay Brand to Greensboro, Enhancing Lodging Options for Business Travelers and Extended Stays
Greensboro, NC, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daryon Hotels, a leading hotel management group with extensive experience in the Greensboro market, proudly announces the opening of HomeTowne Studios Greensboro Airport. This new property, part of the well-known Red Roof brand, is set to provide travelers with flexible and affordable extended stay accommodations near one of North Carolina's busiest travel hubs.
HomeTowne Studios Greensboro Airport offers modern amenities tailored to the needs of today’s travelers. Guests will enjoy fully equipped kitchenettes, free Wi-Fi, and on-site laundry facilities, making it an ideal choice for both short and extended stays. The hotel’s prime location near Greensboro’s Piedmont Triad International Airport ensures easy access for business travelers, while its proximity to local attractions makes it a convenient base for leisure visitors.
Daryon Hotels is no stranger to the Greensboro market. With a strong track record of successfully managing properties in the region, the company is committed to delivering exceptional service and value to guests. “We are excited to expand our presence in Greensboro with the addition of HomeTowne Studios Greensboro Airport,” said Nicole Williams, VP Sales & Marketing of Daryon Hotels. “Our experience in this market positions us well to meet the needs of corporate clients, extended stay travelers, and leisure guests alike.”
As a brand under Red Roof, HomeTowne Studios is recognized for offering budget-friendly extended stay accommodations without sacrificing quality or comfort. The addition of this property to Daryon Hotels’ portfolio underscores the company’s commitment to providing a variety of lodging options that cater to different traveler needs.
To celebrate the opening, HomeTowne Studios Greensboro Airport is offering special discounted rates for corporate accounts and extended stay guests. Travelers are encouraged to book early to take advantage of these limited-time offers.
For more information about HomeTowne Studios Greensboro Airport or to make a reservation, please visit hometowne.studio or call 336-547-0405.
About Daryon Hotels:
Daryon Hotels is a premier hotel management company known for its expertise in delivering exceptional guest experiences. With a diverse portfolio of properties, Daryon Hotels specializes in managing brands across various market segments, ensuring each property meets the highest standards of service and operational excellence.
About HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof:
HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof is a leading brand in the extended stay market, offering affordable, comfortable, and convenient accommodations for travelers across the United States. Each property is designed with guest comfort in mind, providing essential amenities for both short and long-term stays.
Contact
Nicole Williams
917-426-9002
www.daryon.com
