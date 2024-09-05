STS Defence Going the "Extra Mile" for Charity
Gosport, United Kingdom, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gosport defence company STS Defence will be taking part in the Extra Mile Challenge by cycling in relay, 500 miles on 20-22 September in the Loire valley region in France, raising funds* for their chosen charity, the First Light Trust Gosport Café Hub.
Riding with sister company Axis Electronics, this event will be their first since joining the Cicor Group at the beginning of 2024.
Managing Director Ben Stancliffe expressed his enthusiasm in taking part: “I am delighted that we at STS Defence have five willing volunteers to undertake this challenge, raising much needed funds for our chosen local charity. I would like to thank everyone who has sponsored us so far.”
*75% of proceeds will go to the First Light Trust Gosport Café Hub, with the remaining 25% going to the Extra Mile Challenge’s charities.
Note to editors:
STS Defence, a part of the Cicor Group, is a UK based engineering and technology company, specialising in the sustainment and modernisation of capability through-life, and designing and manufacturing mission critical equipment and systems. Our domain expertise encompasses communications and networks, electronic warfare, and control and instrumentation, primarily in the defence naval and air sectors. Our expert knowledge and experience allows us to help our customers resolve complex technical challenges by delivering innovative solutions.
Extra Mile Challenges is a Registered Charity (no.1100243) with the prime objective of donating funds to other charities. We raise funds by organising sponsored events – principally our annual 500-mile relay cycling Challenge in Europe.
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
