Glaive International Defence Relaunches with Official Defence Trade Broker Licence from the Australian Department of Defence
Glaive International Defence, a division of Glaive International Safety & Security Services (G3S), has relaunched with a Defence Trade Broker Licence from the Australian Department of Defence. This marks a renewed commitment to providing advanced technology and defence solutions globally. Originally established in 2021 and briefly closed due to strategic realignments, Glaive International Defence now focuses on sourcing and supplying cutting-edge military equipment to enhance national security.
Sydney, Australia, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Glaive International Defence, a newly relaunched arm of Glaive International Safety & Security Services (G3S), proudly announces its official registration as a Defence Trade Broker by the Australian Department of Defence. This significant milestone marks the company’s renewed commitment to providing advanced technology and defence solutions to clients in Australia and around the world.
Originally established in 2019, Glaive International Defence was briefly closed due to strategic realignments within the business. Today, the business is resurrected with a fresh focus and a clear mission: to be at the forefront of sourcing and supplying cutting-edge defence and military equipment that enhances national security and defence capabilities.
"Our official registration as a Defence Trade Broker underscores our dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, security, and compliance in the defence industry," said Vincent Francois Marty, Founder & owner, Glaive International Defence. "We are excited to re-enter the market with a renewed focus on innovation and excellence, providing our clients with the advanced technologies they need to succeed in a rapidly changing global landscape." With the Defence Trade Broker Licence, Glaive International Defence is now authorised to engage in brokering activities related to defence and military equipment, ensuring that all operations comply with the stringent regulations set forth by the Australian government. This registration reinforces our commitment to legal and ethical business practices, making Glaive International Defence a trusted partner for both government and private sector clients.
The relaunch of Glaive International Defence comes at a time of increasing demand for reliable and innovative defence solutions. The business is positioned to leverage its expertise and industry knowledge to deliver superior products and services that meet the complex needs of its clients. Glaive International Defence invites stakeholders, partners, and clients to visit its newly updated website and LinkedIn page to learn more about its offerings and follow the company’s journey as it continues to grow and expand in the global defence market.
Originally established in 2019, Glaive International Defence was briefly closed due to strategic realignments within the business. Today, the business is resurrected with a fresh focus and a clear mission: to be at the forefront of sourcing and supplying cutting-edge defence and military equipment that enhances national security and defence capabilities.
"Our official registration as a Defence Trade Broker underscores our dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, security, and compliance in the defence industry," said Vincent Francois Marty, Founder & owner, Glaive International Defence. "We are excited to re-enter the market with a renewed focus on innovation and excellence, providing our clients with the advanced technologies they need to succeed in a rapidly changing global landscape." With the Defence Trade Broker Licence, Glaive International Defence is now authorised to engage in brokering activities related to defence and military equipment, ensuring that all operations comply with the stringent regulations set forth by the Australian government. This registration reinforces our commitment to legal and ethical business practices, making Glaive International Defence a trusted partner for both government and private sector clients.
The relaunch of Glaive International Defence comes at a time of increasing demand for reliable and innovative defence solutions. The business is positioned to leverage its expertise and industry knowledge to deliver superior products and services that meet the complex needs of its clients. Glaive International Defence invites stakeholders, partners, and clients to visit its newly updated website and LinkedIn page to learn more about its offerings and follow the company’s journey as it continues to grow and expand in the global defence market.
Contact
Glaive International DefenceContact
Vincent Marty
+61 434499125
https://www.glaiveinternationaldefence.com
Vincent Marty
+61 434499125
https://www.glaiveinternationaldefence.com
Categories