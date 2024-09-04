Glaive International Defence Relaunches with Official Defence Trade Broker Licence from the Australian Department of Defence

Glaive International Defence, a division of Glaive International Safety & Security Services (G3S), has relaunched with a Defence Trade Broker Licence from the Australian Department of Defence. This marks a renewed commitment to providing advanced technology and defence solutions globally. Originally established in 2021 and briefly closed due to strategic realignments, Glaive International Defence now focuses on sourcing and supplying cutting-edge military equipment to enhance national security.