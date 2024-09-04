One Senior Care Expands Executive Leadership Team
Adds Seasoned National Healthcare Executives to Growing PACE Provider, Executives Selected to Drive Organization’s Continued Focus on Quality Care, Participant Access, and Program Growth.
Erie, PA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- One Senior Care – a leading PACE provider – today announces the expansion of its leadership team to help further the organization’s mission of keeping participants safe, healthy, at home, and connected. Jerry Wilborn, MD, FCCP and Craig Worland join as the PACE provider’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) respectively. Laura Lyons, who previously served as Executive Director, is being promoted to lead One Senior Care’s quality and compliance efforts as Chief Quality & Compliance Officer (CQO). This investment in medical, operational, and compliance initiatives underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to participant-centric care.
Through its affiliations with LIFE-NWPA in Pennsylvania, Mountain View PACE in Kentucky, Cherry Blossom PACE in Virginia, and a new program beginning in 2025, opening as Buckeye PACE, in Northeast Ohio, One Senior Care has been able to expand the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows participants to live at home, with access to personalized medical treatment, transportation, recreation, personal care, and social services at PACE day centers. PACE participants experience fewer hospitalizations than dually eligible beneficiaries who receive Medicaid nursing home services and fewer emergency room visits than similar individuals living in the community. The average cost of a PACE program is 13% less than similar Medicaid programs, according to the National PACE Association.
As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jerry Wilborn, a 25-year veteran in post-acute care, will work alongside the organization’s medical directors to drive clinical strategy and positive health outcomes. “Over the last few years, it’s become increasingly clear that seniors want to age in their own homes. One Senior Care is making this a reality for the older adults that we serve in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and soon, Ohio,” said Dr. Jerry Wilborn, CMO, One Senior Care.
In joining One Senior Care as Chief Operating Officer, Craig Worland brings a strong professional background in leading growing health organizations, including previous roles at Southeast Primary Care Partners and Tanner Health System. “I’m honored to join One Senior Care, which has great potential to expand this truly integrated and participant-centered program to serve more older adults and communities across the country,” said Craig Worland, COO, One Senior Care.
In her role as Chief Quality & Compliance Officer, Laura Lyons will enhance One Senior Care’s quality care and compliance programs, a top priority for the organization as it expands. “As we look towards the future, we look forward to building upon our reputation as a leader in quality care and continuing to ensure that older adults can live healthy, happy, and independent lives in their own homes and communities,” said Laura Lyons, CQO, One Senior Care.
Together, this executive leadership team will strengthen One Senior Care’s steadfast commitment to operational and compliance standards that ensure participants receive comprehensive, personalized, and compassionate care. One Senior Care’s dedication involves rigorous adherence to healthcare regulations, continuous improvement in service delivery, and a focus on achieving strong clinical outcomes for its participants.
