Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction BT Vision BP, LLC and US LBM Holdings, LLC
Fort Worth, TX, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between Vision BP, LLC & US LBM Holdings, LLC. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for US LBM Holdings, LLC, as they work to achieve scale through acquisitions and continue to expand their geographical presence.
Established in 2018, the company Vision BP, LLC was previously operated as Nix Door & Hardware since the 1980’s. Since its inception, the company has continued to grow throughout the Dallas, Fort Worth area. Vision BP, LLC specializes mainly in the residential market for services related to the provision of production wood and metal doors, production and special-order windows, home automation & security, custom fireplaces, and hardware.
US LBM Holdings, LLC located in Atlanta Georgia, is engaged in distributing building materials in the United States. The Company's portfolio of building materials includes specialty products, such as wood products, windows, doors and millwork, wallboard and metal studs, roofing and siding, engineered components, cabinetry and hardlines, and other products and services. The Company operates through 241 locations across 30 states. US LBM Holdings combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.
“It has been an exciting journey walking alongside Vision BP and US LBM Holdings to the finish line. We are thrilled to have been part of this pivotal moment and look forward with great anticipation to the future successes and opportunities that lie ahead for both parties.” – Jeffrey Garza, Deal Associate at Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
