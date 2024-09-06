MEDraysintell and NucAdvisor Join Forces to Expand Their Activities in Nuclear Medicine Consulting Services
Courbevoie, France, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MEDraysintell and NucAdvisor, an independent nuclear consulting company, subsidiary of Soletanche Freyssinet (VINCI Group), France, today announced the integration of the MEDraysintell business into NucAdvisor, including the brand and copyright assets. NucAdvisor will now assume responsibility for the production and marketing of the MEDraysintell reports and will contribute its resources and expertise in nuclear medicine and radioisotopes production to expand the parties’ offering of consulting services in nuclear medicine and its supply chains.
“After a decade of growing MEDraysintell from a startup into a successful business with a unique identity in the industry, the time has come to join a larger group to continue the development of MEDraysintell reports and derived services, and to grow its customer base. This is a major step forward to advance nuclear medicine consulting", said Paul-Emmanuel Goethals, co-founder of MEDraysintell.
MEDraysintell will integrate NucAdvisor's Nuclear Medicine division, with Paul-Emmanuel Goethals continuing his engagement in the advancement of the Nuclear Medicine Report & Directory. Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Zimmermann will take on the role as an advocate for the promotion of nuclear medicine reports in the years ahead.
Bruno Blotas, Managing Director at NucAdvisor said: “I am convinced that this combination will secure further development of MEDraysintell reports and services in the long term, while allowing NucAdvisor to reinforce its position and customer base in the fast-growing nuclear medicine market, and offer our customers a broader range of consulting services.”
About NucAdvisor
NucAdvisor is a nuclear consulting company established in France by a group of senior executives from across the nuclear research and industry. These partner-experts have extensive knowledge and experience in the global nuclear market and can bring this to bear to the benefit of NucAdvisor’s clients. With its considerable depth of nuclear experience, NucAdvisor is well-positioned to understand and drive value into the all-important interaction between technology, engineering, safety, and strategic issues. NucAdvisor provides strategic advisory services, technical assistance and financial expertise, as well as training to clients worldwide in the fields of nuclear power, research reactors and ionising radiation applications in healthcare and other sectors, in particular to new entrant countries to the nuclear sector including clients who are developing and constructing new nuclear facilities. www.nucadvisor.com
Contact
Nicolas Mario
Courbevoie, France
e-mail: nicolas.mario@nucadvisor.com
Tel: +33 (0)1 40 88 41 40
About MEDraysintell
MEDraysintell is a team of international experts providing first-rate strategic intelligence in nuclear medicine, cyclotron, proton therapy and brachytherapy. MEDraysintell offers the most comprehensive set of reports and directories, with almost 4,900 pages of unrivaled intelligence covering some of the most exciting healthcare technologies using radiation for diagnosis and treatment. MEDraysintell was created in 2013 by Paul-Emmanuel Goethals and Richard Zimmermann. The team brings together more than 50 years of expertise in the field of radiation healthcare. www.medraysintell.com
Contact
Paul-Emmanuel Goethals, MBA
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
e-Mail: peg@medraysintell.com
Mobile: +32 491 080 968
Categories