Pennington Biomedical's September Small Shift Focus is Hydration
Baton Rouge, LA, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This month, the Small Shifts Squad at Pennington Biomedical Research Center will focus on something simple yet incredibly impactful: hydrating more.
Staying properly hydrated is essential for maintaining energy levels, improving concentration, and supporting overall health.
This month, Small Shift participants are being asked to make a conscious effort to increase water intake throughout the day. Whether it's carrying a reusable water bottle, setting reminders to take a sip, or infusing water with fresh fruit for added flavor, every small step counts.
Here are a few tips to stay hydrated:
-Start the day with a glass of water.
-Keep a water bottle near workspace.
-Substitute one sugary drink with water.
Add a slice of lemon or cucumber for a refreshing twist.
Let’s encourage each other to embrace this Small Shift and make hydration a healthy habit.
This year, the Pennington Biomedical Research Center is encouraging “Small Shifts” in food choices, exercise and daily routines. Through research studies undertaken by Pennington Biomedical scientists, the common refrain that emerged is that subtle, simple adjustments to personal habits and choices can build a foundation for lasting well-being.
Small shifts are something that everyone can do and can be incorporated into everyday life. Small shifts add up, and they are reinforcing, which further promotes the activity.
To take part in Pennington Biomedical’s “Small Shifts” campaign, people are encouraged to sign up online at pbrc.edu/smallshifts. Upon signing up, participants will receive a free health journal with helpful resources, a habit tracker, a meal planner and recipes from Pennington Biomedical’s Metabolic Research Kitchen.
Additionally, participants will receive monthly “Small Shifts” messages in which researchers will provide guidance through new small shifts. Participants’ names will be entered into monthly drawings for giveaways, including water bottles, t-shirts, Bluetooth earphones and other prizes.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. The Center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus of the LSU System. The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 530 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 13 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a state-of-the-art research facility on a 222-acre campus in Baton Rouge.
