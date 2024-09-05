Scioto Properties Closes Record $80 MM Real Estate Portfolio Acquisition
Columbus, OH, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scioto Properties is proud to announce the portfolio acquisition of 277 properties across 17 states. This transaction, totaling $80 million, is the company’s largest acquisition to date and significantly expands Scioto's national footprint, underscoring its position as the nation’s largest real estate owner and lessor to residential care providers. By introducing new operating partnerships, this acquisition further reinforces our commitment to serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, substance use disorders, and behavioral health needs.
"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, this transaction is a testament to our ability to execute on a large and complex transaction while continuing our traditional business of working one-to-one with smaller providers to help them grow one property at a time," said B. Thomas Goodwin, President of Scioto Properties. "By expanding our reach, we are not only supporting large institutions but also enabling smaller providers to grow and thrive within our network."
With their expanded portfolio of more than 2,200 properties nationwide, Scioto Properties is exceptionally well positioned to support the needs of both large national providers and smaller regional providers who have long formed the core of their business. This expansion enables the firm to partner more efficiently and respond more effectively to the unique needs of residential care providers large and small. For larger providers, they can leverage their size to support rapid scaling of a national business while smaller providers will continue to benefit from Scioto’s customized, one-to-one support as they grow their platforms.
About Scioto Properties
For 25 years, Scioto Properties has been a leader in supporting healthcare organizations within the intellectual and developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injury, behavioral health, and substance use disorder sectors by providing innovative real estate and finance solutions. From property acquisition to renovation and new construction, Scioto partners with providers to ensure that physical environments are conducive to the best possible outcomes for the vulnerable populations they serve. This recent acquisition not only marks a milestone in Scioto's history but also sets the stage for future growth and impact as we continue to expand our reach and capabilities. For more information about Scioto Properties and our 25-year journey, visit www.scioto.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
