Alivia Care, Inc. Introduces Alivia Care at Home to Northeast Florida
Jacksonville, FL, September 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alivia Care, Inc., the parent organization of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, is proud to announces Alivia Care @ Home in Northeast Florida. This change marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to enhance the quality of life for patients through exceptional home care, home health, and supportive care services.
As part of this initiative, Alivia Care, Inc. recently opened Alivia Care @ Home offices in Gainesville and Ocala last month, furthering their commitment to serving the North Florida community.
Alivia Care @ Home offers specialized services for patients who prefer to receive treatment at home. Whether they need home healthcare, caregiver support, or ongoing pain and symptom management, Alivia Care @ Home is dedicated to delivering personalized care designed to enhance the quality of life.
Alivia Care @ Home offers a full spectrum of specialized services, including nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapies. These services are carefully tailored to meet each patient's unique needs, helping them regain independence and improve their quality of life within the comfort of their home. Whether assisting with daily activities or enhancing mobility and strength, Alivia Care @ Home empowers patients to live confidently and independently.
Contact
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.aliviacare.com
