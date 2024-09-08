Lice Busters CEO Daniel Harel Opposes New School Policy on Lice Checks and Infestation Management
Daniel Harel, CEO of Lice Busters, voices concerns over a proposed school policy eliminating lice screenings and allowing students with active lice to remain in class. Harel believes this will lead to more outbreaks and disruptions. He urges school boards to reconsider and maintain screening protocols for the safety and well-being of students.
Brooklyn, NY, September 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Harel, CEO of Lice Busters, the nation’s leading lice removal and prevention service, is raising alarms over a proposed school policy that would eliminate routine lice checks and allow students with active infestations to remain in class. Harel believes this policy could lead to larger outbreaks and significantly impact students' well-being.
"Unchecked lice infestations are a recipe for disruption," says Harel. "This year alone, we’ve seen some classrooms where 1 in 6 students have lice. Without routine screenings, that number could easily rise."
Consequences of Removing Screenings
Harel explains that mass lice screenings are critical to identifying outbreaks early and curbing the spread of lice. Removing screenings leaves schools vulnerable to undetected infestations, which could lead to missed school days, disrupt learning, and place added pressure on parents who may not be equipped to handle large-scale lice outbreaks.
"Early detection through mass screenings is key to preventing widespread outbreaks," Harel continues. "When schools stop screening, lice spread undetected, meaning students suffer longer and parents struggle more with addressing the issue at home."
Allowing students with active lice infestations to remain in class further complicates the problem, as this increases the risk of spreading lice to other students and teachers.
"We understand that removing students from class can be distressing," Harel says, "but failing to act risks unnecessary exposure to others."
A Call for Responsible Lice Management
Harel urges school boards and policymakers to reconsider this new approach. He advocates for a balanced lice management policy that includes routine screenings, education on lice prevention, and effective treatment options. This ensures that both students' health and academic performance remain protected.
"As a leader in lice removal," Harel says, "Lice Busters is committed to helping schools and families manage this issue effectively. We urge decision-makers to implement policies that protect students and ensure safe, lice-free learning environments."
For more information, please contact:
Daniel Harel
Daniel@licebusters.org
licebusters.org
Categories