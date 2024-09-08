Lice Busters CEO Daniel Harel Opposes New School Policy on Lice Checks and Infestation Management

Daniel Harel, CEO of Lice Busters, voices concerns over a proposed school policy eliminating lice screenings and allowing students with active lice to remain in class. Harel believes this will lead to more outbreaks and disruptions. He urges school boards to reconsider and maintain screening protocols for the safety and well-being of students.