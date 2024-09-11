TXAACOs Partners with The Garage to Drive Innovation in Population Health Management
New Strategic Partnership Aims to Reduce Healthcare Costs and Improve Patient Outcomes Across Texas
Jacksonville, FL, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs) proudly announces a strategic partnership with The Garage, a leader in population health management technology. This collaboration aims to empower TXAACOs member organizations to achieve better patient care and reduce healthcare costs through The Garage’s innovative platform, Bridge.
As a cutting-edge population health management platform, Bridge aggregates and normalizes data from various sources, transforming it into actionable insights. These insights equip ACOs with the tools to excel in risk and performance management, care coordination, patient engagement, and advanced analytics. By leveraging Bridge, healthcare providers can enhance their capabilities in delivering value-based care, ultimately driving down costs while improving the quality of care.
Over the past seven years, The Garage has helped its MSSP ACO clients achieve over $800 million in gross savings to the CMS Medicare Fund while maintaining an outstanding average quality score of 94.02%. This significant track record underscores The Garage’s deep expertise and commitment to transforming healthcare delivery through technology.
“We are thrilled to welcome The Garage as a strategic partner,” said Nicole Bradberry, CEO and Founder of TXAACOs. “Their expertise in population health management and their commitment to improving healthcare outcomes align perfectly with our mission of supporting ACOs in delivering high-quality, cost-effective care. Together, we can bring innovative, data-driven solutions to our member organizations across Texas.”
TXAACOs provides its members with a collaborative platform to foster growth and success in the accountable care space. By promoting standardization in quality and performance measures, TXAACOs supports providers, payers, and physicians in implementing value-based care models. Building on the success of the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), TXAACOs was established to extend these advancements to Texas, focusing on improving the healthcare experience for all patients.
“The Garage shares a common vision with TXAACOs - to help ACOs transform healthcare delivery,” said Pranam Ben, Founder and CEO of The Garage. “We’re honored to partner with TXAACOs, and through the power of Bridge, we believe ACOs across Texas will drive innovation and improve the health of their communities. The Garage was founded on the same day the first MSSP ACOs launched, and our platform was built in close collaboration with ACO providers.”
About TXAACOS
The Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs) is a collaborative network dedicated to advancing value-based care across the state. TXAACOs brings together ACOs, providers, payers, and healthcare leaders to deliver coordinated, high-quality care, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs. Their mission is to foster innovation and enhance the healthcare experience for all Texans. Information on membership and sponsorship is available at www.TXAACOs.com.
About The Garage
Based in Orlando, Florida, the Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good... one community at a time. The company works with more than 100+ healthcare organizations and 19,000+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 15 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quintuple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health, sustainable care models, and equitable access to care. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health, and follow @TheGarage on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Contact: Lauren Holloway, (407) 730-2286, lholloway@thegaragein.com.
As a cutting-edge population health management platform, Bridge aggregates and normalizes data from various sources, transforming it into actionable insights. These insights equip ACOs with the tools to excel in risk and performance management, care coordination, patient engagement, and advanced analytics. By leveraging Bridge, healthcare providers can enhance their capabilities in delivering value-based care, ultimately driving down costs while improving the quality of care.
Over the past seven years, The Garage has helped its MSSP ACO clients achieve over $800 million in gross savings to the CMS Medicare Fund while maintaining an outstanding average quality score of 94.02%. This significant track record underscores The Garage’s deep expertise and commitment to transforming healthcare delivery through technology.
“We are thrilled to welcome The Garage as a strategic partner,” said Nicole Bradberry, CEO and Founder of TXAACOs. “Their expertise in population health management and their commitment to improving healthcare outcomes align perfectly with our mission of supporting ACOs in delivering high-quality, cost-effective care. Together, we can bring innovative, data-driven solutions to our member organizations across Texas.”
TXAACOs provides its members with a collaborative platform to foster growth and success in the accountable care space. By promoting standardization in quality and performance measures, TXAACOs supports providers, payers, and physicians in implementing value-based care models. Building on the success of the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), TXAACOs was established to extend these advancements to Texas, focusing on improving the healthcare experience for all patients.
“The Garage shares a common vision with TXAACOs - to help ACOs transform healthcare delivery,” said Pranam Ben, Founder and CEO of The Garage. “We’re honored to partner with TXAACOs, and through the power of Bridge, we believe ACOs across Texas will drive innovation and improve the health of their communities. The Garage was founded on the same day the first MSSP ACOs launched, and our platform was built in close collaboration with ACO providers.”
About TXAACOS
The Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs) is a collaborative network dedicated to advancing value-based care across the state. TXAACOs brings together ACOs, providers, payers, and healthcare leaders to deliver coordinated, high-quality care, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs. Their mission is to foster innovation and enhance the healthcare experience for all Texans. Information on membership and sponsorship is available at www.TXAACOs.com.
About The Garage
Based in Orlando, Florida, the Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good... one community at a time. The company works with more than 100+ healthcare organizations and 19,000+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 15 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quintuple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health, sustainable care models, and equitable access to care. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health, and follow @TheGarage on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Contact: Lauren Holloway, (407) 730-2286, lholloway@thegaragein.com.
Contact
ValueHContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
Categories