49th MMSI Chicago Show (Military Miniature Society of Illinois) Opens October 18-19, 2024
On October 18-19, 2024, the MMSI will feature exhibits of miniature sculpture, seminars, an auction and vendors with items for sale at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg Hotel (50 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173).
Chicago, IL, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Military Miniature Society of Illinois will present its 49th Annual Chicago Show. This show will offer visitors an exhibit area of miniature sculptures, how to seminars, an auction of figures, and an vendor hall with items for sale. The show will be held at the Chicago Marriott-Schaumburg, 50 Martingale Road in Schaumburg, Illinois 60173.
Opening up to the public on Friday October 18, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. then Saturday October 19, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. displays of hundreds of miniature sculptures of figures, vehicles, aircraft, ships and fantasy subjects including vignettes and dioramas will be available for viewing. Adult admission is $10 per person, and free admission for children 12 and under and active military providing proper identification.
Vendors can set-up is Friday, October 18, 2024 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. the hall is open for registered exhibitors. On Saturday, October 19, the vendor and exhibitor areas will open at 8 a.m. for set up, with exhibitor set-up from 9 a.m. to noon.
This show is one of the top exhibitions of painted miniature sculptures. Visitors will be able to see many examples of this broad and diverse art form of realistic sculpted and painted miniatures which range in size from under one inch to over twelve inches high. The artist’s work represents a wide range of historical periods from ancient to modern times and includes military, sports, science fiction, movies and other topics right alongside the increasingly popular fantasy themes.
Those submitting their work for competition ranges from youngsters to adult amateur hobbyists up through world renowned professional artists whose work may be painted from commercially available kits, conversions, or original sculptures.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the show in this our 49th year. Our exhibitors will share their to works of miniature art display, learn new techniques at seminars, purchase items from our vendors and seeing old friends and making new ones,” stated Joe Berton - President of the MMSI.
The MMSI’s Chicago Show features an auction of finely painted miniatures, seminars which are open to the public on Saturday with topics relevant to the art of creating miniatures with historic and fantasy subjects. Memorabilia, miniature figure kits, artist supplies, books and more will be found in a vendor area featuring specialty companies from around the country.
For More information - please contact Show Chairman, Pat Vess at pat @ livezey.net 630-730-2492 or Jim DeRogatis - jimmdero (at) jimdero.com. Links to additional information about the MMSI and The Chicago Show are available at: MMSI’s website: military-miniature-society-of-illinois (.com) and the society’s Facebook Page: Military Miniature Society of Illinois.
